Top 5 books to read in 2017

MONTAGUE, MICH. - If your New Year's resolution is to read more in 2017, we have a list of the top books to check out -- courtesy of our friends at The Book Nook and Java Shop in Montague. Bryan Uecker joined My West Michigan with their top picks:

1. Adult Fiction - Book Club Book: "Like Family" by Paolo Giordano

From the author of the international bestseller "The Solitude of Prime Numbers", an exquisite portrait of marriage, adulthood, and the meaning of family.

Paolo Giordano's prize-winning debut novel, "The Solitude of Prime Numbers", catapulted the young Italian author into the literary spotlight. His new novel features his trademark character-driven narrative and intimate domestic setting that first made him an international sensation.

2. Adult Non-Fiction: "A Guide for the Perplexed" by E.F. Schumacher

From one of the most influential thinkers of the 20th century, and the author of the international bestseller "Small Is Beautiful", the reissue of a timeless treatise on the meaning of living.

In "A Guide for the Perplexed", bestselling author E. F. Schumacher explores our relation to the world: our obligations—to other people, to the earth, to progress and technology, but most importantly to ourselves. If man can fulfill these obligations, then and only then can he enjoy a truly authentic relationship with the world—and truly know the meaning of living.

3. Local: "Winter's Bloom" by John Wemlinger

John Wemlinger has written a powerful novel about a veteran suffering from PTSD and the unlikely path that leads to his salvation. "Winter's Bloom" is a poignant tale of loss, love and redemption that will keep you turning the pages.

For over three decades, Rock Graham has carried the physical and emotional scars from a tour in Vietnam. He is a decorated war hero, but guilt from what happened one dark night in a steaming southeast Asia jungle is always lying in ambush, waiting for an unguarded moment to set his demons free. When he tries to find solitude at a cottage on Lake Michigan in the dead of winter, a chance encounter on the desolate, frozen shoreline changes his life forever.

4.Young Adult: "Counting by 7's" by Holly Goldberg Sloan

In the tradition of "Out of My Mind", "Wonder", and "Mockingbird", this is an intensely moving middle grade novel about being an outsider, coping with loss, and discovering the true meaning of family.

Willow Chance is a twelve-year-old genius, obsessed with nature and diagnosing medical conditions, who finds it comforting to count by 7s. It has never been easy for her to connect with anyone other than her adoptive parents, but that hasn't kept her from leading a quietly happy life . . . until now.

Suddenly Willow's world is tragically changed when her parents both die in a car crash, leaving her alone in a baffling world. The triumph of this book is that it is not a tragedy. This extraordinarily odd, but extraordinarily endearing, girl manages to push through her grief. Her journey to find a fascinatingly diverse and fully believable surrogate family is a joy and a revelation to read.

5. Children: "My First Kafka" by Matthue Roth

Runaway children who meet up with monsters. A giant talking bug. A secret world of mouse-people. The stories of Franz Kafka are wondrous and nightmarish, miraculous and scary. In "My First Kafka", storyteller Matthue Roth and artist Rohan Daniel Eason adapt three Kafka stories into startling, creepy, fun stories for all ages. With "My First Kafka", the master storyteller takes his rightful place alongside Maurice Sendak, Edward Gorey, and Lemony Snicket as a literary giant for all ages.

The Book Nook and Java Shop is located at 8744 Ferry St, in Montague. For more information, visit their website.

