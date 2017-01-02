Top 5 things to do in Muskegon in January

Four boys ice skating at the Muskgon Winter Sports Complex, Dec. 16. (via Muskegon Luge & Sports Complex Facebook)

Every month, WZZM will feature some of the best of what's happening in the Muskegon Area. For January, we're talking everything from hockey to the symphony.

1. Lumberjacks play at home Jan 6th - 7th at 7:15 p.m.

L.C. Walker Arena and Event Center, 955 4th Street in Muskegon.

Friday, Jan. 6th - Lumberjacks play against the Youngstown Phantoms

Saturday, Jan. 7th - Lumberjacks play against the Chicago Steel

For more information, visit www.muskegonlumberjacks.com.

2. West Michigan Lake Hawks game

Reeths Puffer High School - 1545 N Roberts Rd, Muskegon

Sunday, Jan. 8th

For more information, visit www.lakehawksbasketball.com

3. West Michigan Symphony presents: " Vivaldi's Four Seasons"

Frauenthal Theater - 425 West Western Avenue, Muskegon.

Jan. 13th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $51

For more information, visit frauenthal.org

4. Party in Your Parka

Muskegon Winter Sports Complex on Jan. 21st.

"Party in your Parka" is an event designed to showcase both the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex and celebrate winter in Pure Michigan. Every year "Party In Your Parka" coincides with the state of Michigan’s anniversary, making it the biggest birthday party in the state, thrown by Michiganders for Michiganders. This is an all ages, day-long, free, family-fun event and all are invited to attend.

Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.

5. The Drawer Boy

Frauenthal Theater - 425 West Western Avenue, Muskegon.

For more information, visit frauenthal.org

