Top 5 Tips for Shopping Smarter in the Meat Department

GRAND RAPIDS - Sous Chef Bryan Nader from Mercy Health Saint Mary's goes on a grocery shopping tour with Lauren Stanton and My West Michigan viewer Kara Dennings. He has ideas on how to shop cheaper, smarter and healthier.

Today, Bryan is taking them through the meat department and has these tips:

1. Look for what's on sale, generally it's cheaper to buy in bulk

2. When buying chicken make sure you're getting skinless chicken, a great cut are boneless, skinless chicken thighs

3. When buying fish, buy frozen fish, that way you can thaw what you need, and keep the rest frozen. It's also generally cheaper to buy frozen rather than fresh fish.

4. When buying beef, look for lean cuts of meat, when buying ground beef make sure that it's at least 80/20 meaning 80% beef to 20% fat, finding a mix of 90/10 is even better.

5. Make sure that you have a plan to use what your purchase, if you aren't going to use the meat within the first 2-3 days, freeze it.

