Top 5 tips when grocery shoping the dairy section

Sous Chef Bryan Nader, WZZM 13's Lauren Stanton, My West Michigan Viewer Kara Dennings

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Sous Chef Bryan Nader from Mercy Health Saint Mary's takes Lauren Stanton and My West Michigan viewer Kara Dennings through the dairy section at Meijer as part of our series on better, healthier grocery shopping.

Dairy department:

When buying milk, go for the low fat or fat free milk. Not only are they healthier for you, they also have a longer shelf life. Buying milk by the gallon is generally a cheaper way to go, however be mindful of how much milk your family goes through. If there are only 1 or 2 people in your household, it may be a smarter idea to buy a half-gallon of milk, because you are more likely to go through it before it expires. Almond, soy, cashew and other plant based milks are quite popular, however make sure you pay attention to how much sugar is added into them. Buying the plain, or lite versions are often a healthier choice. Cheese is a great source of calcium and protein, so it’s a great “sometimes” snack. Remember that the serving size for cheese it the equivalent amount of what 3 dice would look like. Yogurt is a great snack, or even quick meal. Plain non-fat Greek yogurt is your best option. Remember to check the labels, and buy yogurt that is low in added sugar. A great option is to buy the plain version and add your favorite fruit, honey or low fat granola to the yogurt.

