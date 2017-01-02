Top five New Year's resolutions for pets

(Photo: ThinkStock Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Your pet's idea of advance planning is to wait for the next tasty treat to fall from your fingertips. But we humans know 2017 is a traditional time to look to the future. That's why BluePearl Veterinary Partners is offering a short list of New Year's resolutions, all aimed at preparing you and your pets for whatever 2017 tosses at your feet.

1. "Be proactive to help your pets stay well," said Dr. Sonja Olson, senior clinician in emergency veterinary medicine for BluePearl. "Watching their health right now means more quality time and fun in the future."

2. Resolve to get your pet's teeth cleaned. In fact, this is something you should do for your dog or cat once a year, starting with your primary care veterinarian.

3. Prepare your cell phone for pet emergencies:

Enter your veterinarian's name and number into your cell phone contacts.

Add the name and number of the nearest emergency veterinarian.

Take cell phone photos of your pets' medications. These will come in handy if you're ever in the veterinary ER and the vet asks "what medications is she taking?"

4. If your pets are among the 58% of cats and 52 % of dogs who are overweight or obese, resolve to help them lose weight. In addition to a decreased life expectancy, animals who are overweight are also at risk for cranial cruciate ligament injury, heart and respiratory disease, insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

5. Look into pet insurance. Yes, it costs some money each month. But in the long run it can save you money – not to mention saving your pet.

BluePearl Veterinary Partners is located in Grand Rapids on the Medical Mile just East of Fuller. Click here to visit their website.



(© 2017 WZZM)