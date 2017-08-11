Top products to make college dorm life easier

File photo of college dorm.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Navigating the first year of college dorm life can be tough. However, there are many products out there to make the new experience much easier.

Emily Richett from Richett Media shares her top items on My West Michigan.

Agg Coddler: The egg coddler is a porcelain cup with a lid where amazing egg delicacies are born.

Comfort Design Mats: Great way to decorate your dorm room, plus they are stylish and easy to clean.

Funky Diva action wear: Go from the classroom to the gym in style. Edgy cuts and fabrics focus on active fashion.

Purequosa: A shower in a bottle when rushing from the gym to class. The organic cleansing spray can be used everywhere, plus it's hydrating.

