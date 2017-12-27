Top travel tech for 2018

Courtesy: Verizon Wireless

The latest technology can make any vacation that much sweeter. Steve Van Dinter of Verizon shows us some of the top travel technology for the new year.

Asus ZenFone AR

Google Pixel 2

Samsung Gear 360

Samsung Gear VR

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV