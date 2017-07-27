Travel expert shares cool techology for RV enthusiasts

RV Couple

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - RV enthusiast and nationally-syndicated travel expert Mike Wendland of Roadtreking.com is teaming up with Verizon to showcase the coolest tech to stay connected while living the RV lifestyle.

The event takes place Thursday, July 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Camping World (formerly American RV) in Grand Rapids.

PR Manager Steve Van Dinter shows of high-tech toys and applications that can enhance the camping experience for the RV community.

Devices:

The Nest

SmartHub

Gear 360

Samsung S

Wear24

