Treat yourself to the Dessert Wars at Amway Grand Plaza

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Ambassador Ballroom at Amway Grand Plaza in Downtown Grand Rapids will be transformed into a sweet spot for the annual Channel 95.7's Dessert Wars.

Area bakeries, caterers and restaurants will compete for a chance to be crowned the Best Dessert in Grand Rapids with the People's Choice and Judge's Choice.

The People's Choice will be determined by event attendees who will sample delicious desserts straight from Grand Rapids' best bakeries and vote for their favorite.

WZZM 13's Jennifer Pascua is among the panel of judges to help score each dessert on taste, texture, creativity and presentation to determine the Judge's Choice winner.

The cost for the event is $10 and children younger than 9 years old are only $5. Tickets can be purchased in advance, at mychannel957.com, or at the door. Admission includes 15 sample tickets.

A portion of the proceeds to benefit Kid's Food Basket.

NEW FOR 2017: Take out containers will be available for an additional donation to Kids Food Basket. Those without the Official Dessert Wars Carryout Containers will not be allowed to take dessert out of the Amway Grand Plaza Ambassador Ballroom. No outside carryout containers are permitted at the event.

