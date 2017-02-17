Unusual plants in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory

Cherries on a coffee tree

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - See some of the more unique plants that you can check out at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Allspice Tree Pimenta dioica

Native to: West Indies, Mexico, Central America, Caribbean-grown commercially in Central America

Called Allspice because the leaves and fruit smell like a combination of cloves, pepper, nutmeg and cinnamon

Two trees in conservatory, the fruit is used commercially for allspice but the leaves carry the same fragrance

Double Coconut Lodoicea maldivica

Native to one small group of islands in the world, the Seychelles

Largest seed in the plant kingdom

Can weight 30-60 lbs

Chicle Tree Manilkara zapota

Native to Mexico, South America and the Caribbean

Also called Sapodilla or Chewing Gum Tree

Originally the bark was slashed and the rubbery sap was bled as a natural chewing gum

Coffee Tree Coffea arabica

Native to NE Tropical Africa

It takes about 35 cherries (70 beans) to make one cup of coffee

From flower to ripe coffee cherry it takes about 9 months

Chocolate Tree Theobroma cacao

Native to South America

Can have flowers, pods, ripe and unripe all at the same time

Cacao trees don’t lose their pods even when ripe

For more information, please visit www.meijergardens.org.

