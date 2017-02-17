Unusual plants in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - See some of the more unique plants that you can check out at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.
Allspice Tree Pimenta dioica
- Native to: West Indies, Mexico, Central America, Caribbean-grown commercially in Central America
- Called Allspice because the leaves and fruit smell like a combination of cloves, pepper, nutmeg and cinnamon
- Two trees in conservatory, the fruit is used commercially for allspice but the leaves carry the same fragrance
Double Coconut Lodoicea maldivica
- Native to one small group of islands in the world, the Seychelles
- Largest seed in the plant kingdom
- Can weight 30-60 lbs
Chicle Tree Manilkara zapota
- Native to Mexico, South America and the Caribbean
- Also called Sapodilla or Chewing Gum Tree
- Originally the bark was slashed and the rubbery sap was bled as a natural chewing gum
Coffee Tree Coffea arabica
- Native to NE Tropical Africa
- It takes about 35 cherries (70 beans) to make one cup of coffee
- From flower to ripe coffee cherry it takes about 9 months
Chocolate Tree Theobroma cacao
- Native to South America
- Can have flowers, pods, ripe and unripe all at the same time
- Cacao trees don’t lose their pods even when ripe
