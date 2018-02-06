Valentine's Day gift ideas from Richett Media

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We're just over a week away from Valentine's Day! If you're still looking for gifts for that special someone in your life, look no further.
Emily Richett from Richett Media stopped by My West Michigan with some suggestions.
- Snuggling in: Pedi Pocket Blanket
- Local Desserts: Le Bon Macaron
- Wine Subscription: Vinley Market
- Gift of adventure: Wander Away Box
