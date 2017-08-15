Sailing Race

The annual VanderLeek Cup Hospice Regatta is August 19, 2017. It's hosted by Yacht Basin Marina, with Bayshore Yacht Club and Macatawa Bay Yacht Club. They are expecting more than 750 people for the sailing regatta, the dinghy poker run, and the dinner, auctions, and dancing to Square Pegz! All regatta proceeds help Hospice of Holland. If you have questions, please call Hospice of Holland at 616.396.2972 or go to http://vanderleekcup.com/

© 2017 WZZM-TV