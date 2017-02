GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - You've probably heard about the local band "Vox Vidorra."

The indie, soul quartet is coming out with a new record this spring. The band combines rich, Motown worthy vocals with an underbelly of indie rock, soul, and jazz.

You can catch them Saturday, Feb. 4, at Founders Brewing Company starting at 9:30 p.m.

