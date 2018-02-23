Ways to be a savvy home buyer

Sold Home

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Buying a home can sometimes be a stressful process, but it doesn't have to be.

Lynette Bower from Esquire Realty Group and Josiah Gamroth from Lake State Mortgage talk about how to be a savvy home buyer in 2018.

For more information on how to contact them, please visit lakestatemortgage.com or lynettebowserrealtor.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV