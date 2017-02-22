Ways to find rest in your busy life

Couple kicking back on grass

In our world of business: suggestions for rest

1. Plan a weekly meal or monthly rotating potluck meal club with friends

2. Do something quite different than your usual.

3. Get into Nature

4. Take a rest from shopping and spending.

5. Schedule rest and let yourself be "unproductive". Turn off the computer and smart phone.

Courtesy: Matthew Clark, Psy.D. The Clark Institute

(© 2017 WZZM)