WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 19 closing alerts
Close

Ways to find rest in your busy life

Find Time for Rest

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:05 AM. EST February 22, 2017

In our world of business: suggestions for rest

1.  Plan a weekly meal or monthly rotating potluck meal club with friends

2.  Do something quite different than your usual.

3.   Get into Nature

4.  Take a rest from shopping and spending.

5.   Schedule rest and let yourself be "unproductive".   Turn off the computer and smart phone. 

Courtesy: Matthew Clark, Psy.D. The Clark Institute

(© 2017 WZZM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories