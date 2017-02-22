Ways to find rest in your busy life

In our world of business: suggestions for rest
1. Plan a weekly meal or monthly rotating potluck meal club with friends
2. Do something quite different than your usual.
3. Get into Nature
4. Take a rest from shopping and spending.
5. Schedule rest and let yourself be "unproductive". Turn off the computer and smart phone.
Courtesy: Matthew Clark, Psy.D. The Clark Institute
