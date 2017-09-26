Ways to save on your back-to-school technology

Kids and Phones

Tips

1.. Shop around

Comparison shop, look for bundling opportunities. It sounds simple but think about what you might need from your cell service. Do you have a family? Does adding more lines make sense? Figure out what your needs are and then find a service that fits.

2. WiFi awareness

When deciding on a plan, check with your internet provider to see if they offer access to free WiFi when you’re on the go. Also, know your way around your phone. If your carrier gives you free network access, make sure you are using it by familiarizing yourself with the wireless settings on your phone.

3. Apps can get expensive

Make sure you turn off the ability for in-app purchases, especially on your kids’ phones. Lots of parents overlook this and their kids can rack up a ton of money with in-app purchases.

Courtesy: Comcast

