Weekend Rundown: Arbor Day to Pet Adoptions

1.) LUNAFEST GRAND RAPIDS

Thursday, April 27 @ 5:45 pm - 9:00 pm

This season’s program of nine selected films will compel discussion, make you laugh, tug at your heartstrings and motivate you to make a difference in your community. Incredibly diverse in style and content, LUNAFEST is united by a common thread of exceptional storytelling – by, for and about women.

The total run time of this season’s program is just under 90 minutes. Please Note: Films are not formally rated, however, some content is not appropriate for children. We recommend that viewers be age 16+.

Join us for a pre-event happy hour beginning at 5:45pm, with complimentary appetizers from San Chez Bistro and cash bar available. The program will begin at 6:30 with a short film about Girls on the Run, followed by the amazing LUNAFEST films.

2.) MAYOR’S GREENING INITIATIVE ARBOR DAY PLANTING

Friday, April 28 @ 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Welcome to the 2017 Mayor’s Greening Initiative Arbor Day Planting! The Mayor’s Greening Initiative was founded by Mayor Bliss in 2016 and is a collaborative effort between The City of Grand Rapids, the non-profit Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, and their Urban Forest Project.

The 2017 Mayor’s Greening Initiative Arbor Day Planting will take place on Arbor Day, April 28th! We will plant over 350 trees in and around Martin Luther King Park. Please join us as we #GreenUpGR! Volunteers will be asked to complete some on site paperwork at registration. Registration begins at 8:00am and the planting will kick off with a speech from Mayor Bliss at 9:00am!

Interested volunteers must register in advance by using the link below or by contacting Friends of Grand Rapids Parks at 616-288-7209.

3.) 19TH ANNUAL JDRF PROMISE CELEBRATION GALA

Friday, April 28 @ 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm| $150

The JDRF Michigan Great Lakes West Chapter and its Gala Committee present the 2017 19th Annual Promise Celebration Gala: Unmask A Cure! Attire: Black-tie optional/Masquerade Ball Themed The evening will include a cocktail hour, seated dinner, live and silent auctions, a special Fund A Cure segment and entertainment! Proceeds from the 2017 Promise Celebration Gala will support the next milestone in diabetes research. As JDRF is dedicated to finding a cure for type 1 diabetes and its complications, we hope to count on you for your help in taking us a step closer to the cure.

4.) DIA DEL NIÑO

Saturday, April 29 @ 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

The 2nd annual Dia del Niño event will be held at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School (1205 Grandville Ave SW) on April 29th from 11am-3pm. This community event is brought to you by LINC UP, Grand Rapids Public Schools and the planning committee. The purpose of the event is to celebrate the children in our community. We will have a bounce house, food, raffles, prizes, live entertainment, face painting, photo booth and community resources! We invite you to join us in a day filled with family fun.

5.)EMPTY THE SHELTERS BY BISSELL PET FOUNDATION

Saturday, April 29 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Crash’s Landing and Big Sid’s Sanctuary are thrilled to once again be participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s #EmptyTheShelters. BPF will pay for all adoption fees on April 29, 2017. Adoptors at our shelter must fill out our pre-application as we will only accept pre-approved applications submitted by April 26th. Questions? Contact mailto:adoptions@crashslanding.org

