Weekend Rundown: Beauty, bowling & black dresses

1. Kybella Night of Beauty
Location: Renewal Skin Spa (28th St.)
Day/Time: Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
- Whether you’re looking to lose your double chin or not there’s still something for you here
- Wine, Beer, and Appetizers will be served
- There will also be door prizes, raffles and special Kybella pricing
- The open house at Renewal skin Spa is a chance to look through your options w/o pressure
2. Bowl for Kids’ Sake
Location: Eastbrook Lanes
Day/Time: Friday, Feb. 24 (@5:45 p.m.) & Saturday, Feb. 25 (@12 p.m.)
- Bowling for a cause- proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of D.A. Blodgett St. John’s
- Saturday is Kids & Community Day
- Bowlers receive two hours unlimited bowling, shoes, pizza & a T-shirt
- Get pledges and register your team to play
3. Onesie Bar Crawl
Location: Various Grand Rapids Bars
Day/Time: Saturday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m.
Cost: $20
- Drinks in pajamas? Yes please!
- Ticket includes cover charge to participating bars AND drink specials
- Participating bars are J. Gardellas, Flanagan’s, Brick & Porter and Divani
- Get your tickets now because the prices are set to increase the closer it gets
4. Little Black Dress Party
Location: JW Marriott
Day/Time: Saturday, Feb. 25, at 9 p.m.
Cost: GA is free, VIP tickets are $400
- If your feeling like pulling out the little black dress, here’s your chance!
- Don’t have a little black dress? Mention the event and get 15% off @ Humanity Boutique
- Get ready for dancing, cocktails, prizes, and a fashion show in conjunction with Humanity Boutique
- A portion of the proceeds go to Susan G. Komen Michigan
