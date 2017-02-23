WZZM
Weekend Rundown: Beauty, bowling & black dresses

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:30 AM. EST February 23, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - CJ DeVries from GRNow.com shares her top weekend events.

1. Kybella Night of Beauty

Location: Renewal Skin Spa (28th St.)

Day/Time: Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

  • Whether you’re looking to lose your double chin or not there’s still something for you here
  • Wine, Beer, and Appetizers will be served
  • There will also be door prizes, raffles and special Kybella pricing
  • The open house at Renewal skin Spa is a chance to look through your options w/o pressure

2.  Bowl for Kids’ Sake

Location: Eastbrook Lanes

Day/Time: Friday, Feb. 24 (@5:45 p.m.) & Saturday, Feb. 25 (@12 p.m.)

  • Bowling for a cause- proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of D.A. Blodgett St. John’s
  • Saturday is Kids & Community Day
  • Bowlers receive two hours unlimited bowling, shoes, pizza & a T-shirt
  • Get pledges and register your team to play

3.  Onesie Bar Crawl

Location: Various Grand Rapids Bars

Day/Time: Saturday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m.

Cost: $20

  • Drinks in pajamas? Yes please!
  • Ticket includes cover charge to participating bars AND drink specials
  • Participating bars are J. Gardellas, Flanagan’s, Brick & Porter and Divani
  • Get your tickets now because the prices are set to increase the closer it gets

4. Little Black Dress Party

Location: JW Marriott

Day/Time: Saturday, Feb. 25, at 9 p.m.

Cost: GA is free, VIP tickets are $400

  • If your feeling like pulling out the little black dress, here’s your chance!
  • Don’t have a little black dress? Mention the event and get 15% off @ Humanity Boutique
  • Get ready for dancing, cocktails, prizes, and a fashion show in conjunction with Humanity Boutique
  • A portion of the proceeds go to Susan G. Komen Michigan

(© 2017 WZZM)


