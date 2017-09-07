Weekend Rundown: Bike Party!

Bike Party

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - 1.) DOWNTOWN GR BIKE PARTY! GRAND RAPIDS RIDE #GRUSA - Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Downtown GR Bike Party! Grand Rapids Ride #grusa includes a fun ride with GRNow.com celebrating Grand Rapids, MI through Downtown Grand Rapids and GR Westside Long Road Distillers. This is a free event and open to all who are looking to meet new and old riders!

2.) JDRF ONE WALK GRAND RAPIDS - Saturday, September 9 at 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Each year the JDRF One Walk™ Grand Rapids brings together 2,000 people to change the future of type 1 diabetes (T1D). Many of these people have T1D themselves, and many more are friends, family, or coworkers of someone challenged by this disease. But no matter what their connection is, they walk because they believe in a world where T1D no longer exists — a world where Type One has become Type None. In 2016, the JDRF One Walk – Grand Rapids raised $236,800 for critical T1D research. This year the goal is to raise $260,000! Come join us to turn “Type One into Type None”.

3.) 44TH ANNUAL EASTOWN STREETFAIR - Saturday, September 9 at 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The Eastown Community Association and Eastown Business Association are hosting the 44th annual Eastown Streetfair, one of the most popular festivals in Grand Rapids and a staple in the Eastown Community.

4.) CIRCLE’S ANNUAL SEASON PARTY - Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

LIMITED SPACE – ADVANCE RESERVATION REQUIRED

5.) URBAN DISCO - Saturday, September 9 at 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Urban Disco creates a unique opportunity to bring people together in the city. The event offers an inviting, spirited atmosphere for businesses and individuals alike to network, play, and raise money for children’s sports programs.

WHO’S INVITED?

Any 5-person team from the general public or business

All participants must be 18+

All ages are welcome as spectators

Putting green available for participant’s friends and family

Professional coaching clinic for youth

Players must traverse the course with the official disc of Urban Disco, provided onsite at registration

Visit UrbanDisco.com for more info

All proceeds will go to the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids

Urban Disco presented by Lambert, Edwards

For more information on these events, please visit www.grnow.com

