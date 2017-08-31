Weekend Rundown: Block Party, Glow Night

Glow Night

WEST MICHIGAN - CJ DeVries from GRNow.com shares her top five weekend events.

1.)VANDER MILL BLOCK PARTY - Thursday, Aug.31 @ 5 to 8 p.m.

Hey GR, celebrate Back to School time at Vander Mill! Join us for the last Vander Mill Block Party of the summer – complete with good food, yard games, and plenty of cider. Admission to the event is free, but RSVP and pre-purchase your food + cider to save some $$$

2.) GRAND RAPIDS PRIDE CENTER PRESENTS: PRISM - Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

18+ welcome. 21+ welcome to our VIP Lounge.

DOORS: 7:30 p.m.

SHOW: 8 p.m.

PRISM is a celebration of irrepressible love for our LGBTQ+ community. Join us for an extra-special night of dancing, revelry, and ticket giveaways! PRISM seeks to open up more safe and joyful space in Grand Rapids for all LGBTQ+ people to be fearlessly, fiercely themselves. Our concert hall will be transformed into a dance floor featuring live DJ sets from DJ MONICA PARKER and PRIM, with pop-up performances from special guest drag queens from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. Grand Rapids RED Project will provide free, confidential HIV testing on-site. $1 for every ticket sold will be donated to the Grand Rapids Pride Center.

3.) GLOW NIGHT AT TREETOP ADVENTURE - Friday, Sept. 1, 7 to 11 p.m.

Summer Glow Nights are here at Treetop Adventure! Not your average climbing experience. Fun for the whole family. Climb through the trees under the magical lights. There will be music, Glow attire, and fun times for everyone! Tickets are sold from 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. All experiences are 2-3 hours in length. Visit our website to book your experience now, as this event frequently books up.

4.) THE SCORE TAILGATE PARTY AND CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT - Saturday, Sept. 2 @ 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. As part of The Score’s Tailgate Party, Cornhole America will be running a double elimination cornhole tournament from noon - 4 p.m. Play some cornhole, watch the games and drink some beer!

5.) BOY BAND REVIEW (CHICAGO) AT 20 MONROE LIVE GRAND RAPIDS - Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.

Playing your favorites from Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, New Kids On The Block, Boys II Men, One Direction, Justin Timberlake and more! Get Your Tickets Now Before they go “BYE BYE BYE” For more info visit www.20monroelive.com

