Weekend Rundown: Blue Bridge Music Festival

Blue Bridge Music Fest

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - 1.) BLUE BRIDGE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Friday, September 29 at 4:00 p.m. - Saturday, September 30 at 10 p.m.

The Blue Bridge will once again play host to all things music at ArtPrize Nine! Enjoy two epic days and nights of free musical entertainment featuring musicians and bands from across the country.

All participating musicians at the two-day festival are eligible for the ArtPrize Nine public vote competition in the time-based category. The ArtPrize public will also award an additional prize. By casting their votes through the ArtPrize mobile app, visitors will award a single artist the distinction of ‘ArtPrize Song of the Year’ and a $1,000 cash prize, presented by HopCat.

2.) OKTOBERFEST WEST MICHIGAN 2017

Friday, September 29 at 5 p.m. - Saturday, September 30 at 11 p.m.

Grand Rapids’ only Bier Fest is back for 2017! Edelweiss Club Grand Rapids’ Oktoberfest West Michigan festival is once again heading to John Ball Park for two days of great food, drinks, and games for the whole family! Everyone is welcome, from the youngest to the oldest members of the family. Music, games, prizes, dancing…it’s an Oktoberfest you’ll only get this side of Bavaria! We’re also teaming up again with Kids’ Food Basket, with a portion of our proceeds going to feed hungry kids across West Michigan!

It’s free to get in, but costs $5 to get into our beer tent. Remember to bring your dollars to get tokens for beer/food! (ATMs will be available, as well.)

3.) WORLD RECORD BREAKING CAKE WALK

Saturday, September 30 at 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Join Consumers Credit Union, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Kids’ Food Basket as we attempt to host the world’s largest cake walk! We will be at Calder Plaza downtown GR attempting to break the current world record of 250 people held by Ohio University. You can pre-register on the website or register on site starting at 9 a.m. the day of the event. Once the event starts, we anticipate the game lasting 30-45 minutes.

There is no fee to participate, but any donations received benefit Kids’ Food Basket!

4.) ARTPRIZE STREET PARTY

Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

We are hosting our 1st ArtPrize Street Party with Local First on Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. We will have craft cocktails from Long Road Distillers and craft beer from local favorite Founders Brewing. The official ArtPrize beer, Green Zebra, will be served along with All Day IPA.

Drop 35 will be playing your favorite hits, so come enjoy our ArtPrize Street Party during one of the largest art competitions in the world!

15% of all outside sales will go directly to the American Red Cross to help the victims of the recent hurricanes.

5.) THE GREAT PUMPKIN RUN: GRAND RAPIDS

Saturday, September 30 at 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

This is a fall-lovers event. The leaves are beginning to turn those gorgeous colors. Goodbye hot, humid air. Welcome crisp, cooler air. Lemonade is now swapped for apple cider.

Whether you choose the 5K run or add the Tough Pumpkin option, one thing will remain the same: this will be your favorite day of the Fall this year!

Courtesy: CJ DeVries, www.grnow.com

