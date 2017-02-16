Weekend Rundown: Boats, bands and pets

Boating

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - CJ DeVries from GRNow.com shares her top five weekend events.

Grand Rapids Boat Show at DeVos Place

Thursday, Feb. 15-19 @ 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A West Michigan tradition! Exhibits include boats up to 50 feet: fishing boats, ski boats, pontoons, kayaks, cruisers and motor yachts. Also, boating accessories and services like marina slips and ski gear abound. It is one of the finest water sports expos in the country featuring the Key West Crab Shack, the Antique & Classic Boat display and the Tuber’s Truckload Sale.

For more information, click here.

Sixteen Candles at 20 Monroe Live

Friday, Feb. 17 @ 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 18 @ 12 a.m.

Arrive early to see Sixteen Candles! The first 50 people through the door will receive VIP wristbands. The wristbands includes access to the Vanguard: our second-level VIP room with a private bar, bathrooms and comfy furniture.

For more information, click here.

Winter Wonderland

Saturday, Feb. 18 @ 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Walk in the winter wonderland with us at the Blandford Nature Center’s NEW Visitor Center. We’ll be in search of the clues to all the animal activity happening. RSVP and tag a friend to join us for a fun, snowshoe hike through the woods of Blandford. We will be looking out for animal homes, tracks, and scat as we walk on top of the snow. We will also take an up-close look at those amazing jackets that the Michigan mammals have on in order to keep them nice and warm all winter long.

This program is $3 for members/$6 for members without snowshoe rental and $8 for non-members/$11 with snowshoe rentals.

Program for participants of all ages.

Registration is required; Use the ticket link about to hold your spot today.

For more information, click here.

2017 Dinner & A Movie

Saturday, Feb. 18 @ 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Join us for a catered dinner and private screening of Patriots Day!

Your $30 ticket includes dinner and your movie ticket. We will also have a cash bar (with hosted soft drinks and coffee). During dinner we will also have a raffle, silent auction and shopping! Our shopping section includes LuLaRoe, Tastefully Simple, LipSense, Premier Jewelry and more!

Some of our silent auction items include Cub Tickets, autographed photos of fantastic Red Wings and Tigers players, U of M gear, WMU football tickets, museum and zoo passes, and much more!

This event of for adults 21 years and older.

For more information, click here.

The Secret Life of Pets: A Flix at The Library Presentation

Sunday, Feb. 19 @ 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Take Two! Last month, our audio went out in the middle of the film. Everything is fixed now and we’re ready to try again! Come enjoy a fun family film for free on the big screen! Free snacks! Sponsored by the Friends of the Cascade Library.

The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray whom Max instantly dislikes. Rated PG.

For more information, click here.

(© 2017 WZZM)