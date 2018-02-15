Weekend Rundown: Boats, disco and Disney

Watching the wake

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - GRAND RAPIDS BOAT SHOW 2018 - Wednesday, February 14 – 18 at DeVos Place

GRBoatShow.com | #grboatshow

A West Michigan tradition! Exhibits include boats up to 50 feet: cruisers and motor yachts, fishing boats, ski boats, pontoons, and kayaks. Also, boating accessories and services, marina slips and ski gear abound. It is one of the finest water sports expos in the country featuring the Key West Crab Shack, the Antique & Classic Boat display and the Tuber’s Truckload Sale.

Ticket Prices: Adults – $10 | Children (6-14) – $4 | 5 & Under – Free

DISCO AT THE MANSION - Thursday, February 15, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Here’s the lowdown–Paddock Place and DJ Adrian Butler are bringing sexy back to the mansion at 1033 Lake Drive on Thursday, February 15 with Disco At The Mansion. Beats will be provided by DJ AB. Wear your best retro ’70s threads. Best dressed gets a $100 Gilmore Gift Card. Enjoy Retro Cocktails and $12 TV Dinners from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Library. Admission is free! 21+ only please. #discoatthemansion

CFI MI :: SKEPTICS IN THE PUB (GRAND RAPIDS) - Friday, February 16, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

NEW LOCATION Starting this Month – we’re moving to a much quieter venue at the Craft Beer Cellar! This is right across the street from the downtown market. Join fellow skeptics & secular individuals the 3rd Friday of each month for Skeptics in the Pub. This is a great opportunity to discuss current events, share ideas, meet new people, (and yes, drink) in a casual, relaxed atmosphere. We discuss the issues of the day and whatever else is on our minds. But most of all, we have fun while promoting skepticism, science, and rationality. Don’t drink? Don’t let that stop you from joining us! Some of the world’s most famous skeptics are teetotalers, and we are happy to have you! Remember that drinking skeptically means drinking responsibly. If there’s one thing science has taught us, it’s the effects of alcohol on the human body. To find our group, look for table signs with Center for Inquiry logo. Center for Inquiry Michigan values full participation for all attendees at all of our events, including participation from individuals with disabilities. Requests for reasonable accommodation may be made by contacting the event host at least three days prior to the event. Individuals are responsible for purchasing their own food and drinks. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and snacks are available for purchase. Attendees are also welcome to bring in food from the Downtown Farmer’s Market (across the street) to enjoy at the event. Parking is available on the street (free after 6 p.m.) or in the City Lot to the South of the Market.

Contact: Jason Pittman, jpittman@centerforinquiry.net, (616) 634-24715.

BLACK PANTHER – MLK DREAMS ON SCREEN - Sunday, February 18, 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Each year the teens of the Greater Grand Rapids Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., partner with Celebration Cinema to host MLK Dreams on Screen Event to raise funds for local organizations. The event was created to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., for the critical role he played in ending legal segregation and bringing light to gross injustices against African Americans through activism. This is one way to remember his incredible acts by supporting local organizations–serving the needs of the community was at the heart of Dr. King’s philosophy.

This year the teens are raising funds through the Jack and Jill Foundation to support:

YWCA West Central Michigan: Helen Claytor Girls Leadership Program

be nice. – A program of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

$16 ticket includes movie, small pop and popcorn.

For more information contact Yalonda Ross-Davis at ggrjjteenadv@gmail.com.

DISNEY ON ICE: REACH FOR THE STARS - February 15 - 18

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for a star-studded talent extravaganza as Disney on Ice presents Reach For The Stars. Unleash the magic with royal sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, as they sing captivating songs like "Let it Go" and "In Summer." Life is the bubbles when Sebastian strikes up his hot crustacean band and the Daughters of Triton make a splash as they introduce Ariel in an '80s pop montage. Get tangled up with a chorus of harmless hooligans when they get a visit from the spirited Rapunzel and her charming ally, Flynn Rider, on their journey to see the floating lights. Relive a tale as old as time when Belle opens her heart to new adventures as the Beast's enchanted objects take center stage for a dazzling skating spectacle. You never know what unforgettable feats your whole family will discover when Reach For The Stars debuts in your hometown! *Note: Costumes not permitted for guests 14 years & older.

For more information, please visit www.grnow.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV