Weekend Rundown: Brides, 90's and art!

Fun People

1.) FALL BRIDAL SHOW OF WEST MICHIGAN - Friday, Sept. 22 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. & Saturday, Sept. 23 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at DeVos Place

Brides, Grooms, Moms and Friends…come celebrate your special day! Plan your wedding all under one roof. Meet leading bridal exhibitors face-to-face to help make your wedding day special. View current and trendy Bridal Gowns at our runway Fashion Shows: Friday at 7 pm and Saturday at 1 pm.

2.) THE ORIGINAL BACK TO NINETIES PARTY - Saturday, September 23 @ 9:00 pm - Sunday, September 24 @ 2:00 am

The Original Back to the 90s Party is coming to 20 Monroe Live, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. Dress up like your back in the 90s and listen to all of your favorites songs from the decade.

3.) YOGA & BRUNCH: SAN CHEZ & ART PRIZE EDITION - Sunday, September 24 - Yoga 9 a.m., Brunch 10 a.m.

All the things that we love: Yoga. San Chez Bistro Brunch. AND ArtPrize!

WHERE: San Chez Bistro Event Space

PRICE: $30* per person

Space is extremely limited!

4.) KIDS’ ARTFEST - Sunday, September 24, Noon – 5 p.m.

Join GRCM for an artful afternoon celebrating the arts! Paint, draw, sculpt and more while enjoying performances at the stage and creating alongside ArtPrize artists at Kids’ ArtFest!

5.) FUNNY GIRLS PRESENTS: GRAND RAPIDS! A MUSICAL- Saturday 8 p.m.

A city of rich history. Like, our history is literally just a bunch of rich white guys- but we are here to make it fun AND make fun of it! A perfect show for the first-time visitor or a lifetime Grand Rapidian. We are combining the power of musicals with our sketch, improv, and stand up comedy to bring you another full-length productions you’ve come to love- and now our show will have a special weekend edition added!

For more information, visit www.grnow.com

