Weekend Rundown: Bubble Bash, Cirque de Noel

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With Christmas being on Sunday, there are many holiday-themed events people can take part in this weekend. CJ Devries joined WZZM from GRNow.com with a full breakdown.

1. TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA "THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE" PRESENTED BY HALLMARK CHANNEL

Thursday, December 22 @ 3:00 am - 10:00 pm

$47.50 - $77.50

Trans-Siberian Orchestra celebrates 20 years with the performance of the rock opera "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" presented by Hallmark Channel. Based on TSO's multi-platinum DVD and long running PBS fundraiser, the story follows the journey of a young runaway who, on Christmas Eve, breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater seeking shelter from the cold, and the ghostly visions she experiences from that concert hall's past. "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" features such lasting crowd-pleasers as "Christmas Eve Sarajevo 12/24," "O' Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Christmas Canon," "Music Box Blues," "Promises To Keep," and "This Christmas Day."



Tickets may be purchased at the Van Andel Arena® and DeVos Place® Convention box offices, Ticketmaster ticket centers, including select Walmart locations, charge by phone: 1.800.745.3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2.) A VERY JAZZY CHRISTMAS

Thursday, December 22 @ 6:30 am - 10:00 pm

Start your holiday weekend with Mary Rademacher Reed and the Tom Hagen Trio! They will be hitting the stage at JD Reardon’s Bar & Grill located at 940 Monroe NW in Grand Rapids.

Join in the fun by dressing in your favorite hip era holiday attire, or your favorite Christmas sweater! Get up and dance, or just enjoy the show with dinner & drinks! Wine, Martini, and Cocktail specials from 6-10pm

3.) 17TH ANNUAL WYCE BUBBLE BASH

Thursday, December 22 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm inside H.O.M.E. at The BOB located at 20 Monroe NW in Grand Rapids.

WYCE, Denison Financial, and The Gilmore Collection are pleased to present the 17th annual WYCE Bubble Bash – a holiday celebration featuring sparkling wines from around the world.

Our friends at The BOB host this great party as a fundraiser for WYCE every year. A donation of $25 lets you sample 14 varieties of sparkling wines, plus a fabulous spread of food to accompany the bubbly.

The event also offers chances to win prizes that include wine and other cool stuff.

No advance tickets are available, cash or check to WYCE is payable at the door. Ages 21 and up welcome.

Click here to learn more.

4.) GRAND RAPIDS SYMPHONY'S CIRQUE DE NOEL

Experience the magic of Christmas, the wonder of Cirque, and the beauty of live orchestra all in one show! Running from December 22 to December 23, this ultimate family tradition feature performances by aerialists, acrobats, contortionists, and jugglers, choreographed to seasonal favorites as Cirque de la Symphonie artists share the stage with your Grand Rapids Pops.

Thursday, Dec. 22 @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 23 @ 8 p.m.

DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW

Tickets start at $32

Call the Grand Rapids Symphony ticket office at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4

Or go online: Click here to purchase tickets.

5.) VIVANT SINGS – A NIGHT OF CAROLING AND MERRIMENT

Friday, December 23 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Some of our staff and friends will be caroling at the Vivant pub and we invite you to come and listen or join in. They are very qualified and some of our performers were featured in our epic Opera pop up performance last year. This is also the last day the Vivant pub will be open until after Christmas (we are closed the 24th and 25th.) So come in and celebrate with us and stock up on beer for the Holiday weekend.

(© 2016 WZZM)