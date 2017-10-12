Weekend Rundown: Cheese, Shopping and more

Grilled Cheese

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - 1.) SHAKE IT UP! CELEBS SERVE AT OSTERIA ROSSA FOR MENTAL HEALTH

Thursday, October 12, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. i understand Hosts the 3rd Annual “Shake it Up!” Celebrity Bartenders Serve Up Awareness for Mental Health. Come out to have conversation with good food and drinks among friends, both old and new. The purpose of this night out is to raise awareness for mental health, decrease stigma, and support i understand’s mission through a friendly ‘fun’draising contest between the three participating restaurant/bar venues: Osteria Rossa (downtown GR), Schnitz Ada Grill (Ada), and Nighthawk Food & Spirits (Alto).

2.) RESOLVE IT!

Thursday, October 12, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Enjoy a Murder Mystery Party, delicious dinner, cash bar, networking, raffle to win fabulous prizes, and support the good works of the Dispute Resolution Center of Western Michigan all at the same time!

3.) BYOB FALL COLORS TOUR

Friday, October 13, 5 p.m. - Friday, October 20 7:30 p.m. Join Grand Rapids Beer Trolley for a fall color tour of greater GR! All ages welcome! $25 per person. BYOB (beer, wine, cider welcome)

4.) SHOPPING & LIFESTYLE EXPO

Saturday, October 14, 11 a.m. - Sunday, October 15, 4 p.m.

Hours: Sat. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

DeVos Place – Grand Rapids, MI

Indulge yourself and renew your personal style with the latest trends in shopping, entertainment and relaxation. Be prepared to explore a new interest, re-ignite your health, and shop for a great find. Hundreds of exhibits perfect for unique holiday gift ideas for every member of your family! Shopping & Lifestyle Expo is open to the General Public. Tickets are available at the door or online at kohlerexpo.com

5.) CHEESE LADY GR 5 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Saturday, October 14, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Fuller Park

The Cheese Lady Grand Rapids is 5 years old! We will have our Grilled Cheese Showdown, Grilled Cheese tent, Cheese sampling, lots of good beer and wine, music, and more family fun to Celebrate!

