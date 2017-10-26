Weekend Rundown: Corgis, tricks & treats

Corgis in the Park

1.) 2017 CORGIS IN THE PARK - Saturday, October 28 at 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Year #3… I have reserved the Riverside Park Band Shell and adjacent (fenced in) ball field along the Grand River in beautiful Grand Rapids, Michigan for Corgis in the Park 2017! Bring your corgi in costume on Saturday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. for a few hours of silliness as we look to benefit Paws with a Cause. You don’t have to own a corgi to attend. Although we love all dogs…this day is meant to be a “Corgi only” event. We want you to reserve your corgi…now! Last year we had nearly (300) corgis that attended. If you’re bringing a corgi, please upload a photo and name of the dog that will be attending.

2.) GREENRIDGE “TRUNK OR TREAT” - Thursday, October 26 at 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Kick off your trick-or-treating early! Join us in the Greenridge Realty Summit Office parking lot for a free, fun night of trunk-to-trunk trick-or-treating! Put your costumes on and stop by! For more information, contact: Gabrielle Remmelts at 616.485.1459

3.) HALLOWEEN BLOCK PARTY - Saturday, October 28 at 6 p.m.

Halloween is on Ottawa this year and we are closing down the street! Three different DJs throughout the night, costume contest, drink specials, Swag, $$ prizes, and a few surprises!! $5 cover with part of proceeds going to Lincoln Developmental Center of Grand Rapids!

4.) GRNOW’S BOOS + BREWS: HAUNTED TOUR WITH BAR STOPS - Sunday, October 29 at 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Did you know that Grand Rapids has a pretty haunted past? Learn the chilling details while walking through downtown Grand Rapids. This tour makes pitstops at local bars and restaurants for beverages while on the tour. Once ticket is purchased, GRNow will email you the full tour with the list of stops. This is a rain or shine tour.

Ticket $30 – Small group tour

Ticket includes: Guided tour, first drink at GP Sports (FREE), and giftbag from our sponsors Greenridge Realty, Bushmills, and more…

MUST BE 21+ and have a valid ID

3 hours – 3 bar stops

Under 2 miles of walking over 3 hours

Learn about 5-6 haunted locations and about another part of GR’s history “underground”

Tour happens rain or shine/no rain

***We will do our best to make sure places are wheelchair accessible but cannot guarantee.***

5.) DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS: FAMILY DAY - Sunday, October 29 at 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Kids and families can come to the library to listen to live music by Gabriel Estrada III, decorate sugar skulls, get their face painted, and enjoy a variety of other activities. Light refreshments will be served. Day of the Dead altars will be on display Saturday, October 28 – Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

This event is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation.

Niños y sus familias están invitados a visitar la biblioteca para escuchar musica en vivo por Gabriel Estrada III, decorar calaveras de azúcar, tener las caras pintadas, y divertirse de una variedad de otras actividades. Se servirá un refrigerio.

Sábado, 28 de octubre – Miércoles, 1º de noviembre de 2017

Exposición de altares

Este programa es patrocinado por la Fundación de la Biblioteca Pública de Grand Rapids.

Courtesy: GRNow.com

© 2017 WZZM-TV