Weekend Rundown: GR.1K, Lamplight Music, Drive

.1K

1.) LAMP LIGHT MUSIC FESTIVAL 2017 - Friday, November 3 at 6:30 p.m. - Sunday, November 5 at 8 p.m.

Lamp Light Music Festival is a house show event that takes place in the Eastown area of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Throughout the year a small collective of creative minds meet to cultivate and organize a footing for the festival. A team of volunteers is put together to help facilitate the basic operation of it all. To make it financially viable for the attendees we receive contributions from local partners, and with the help from grants and partnerships, we are able to provide the artists with compensation by giving back 100% of the ticket sales.

2.) HOME OPENER | GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE VS. ERIE BAYHAWKS - Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

2017-18 HOME OPENER

Craft Beer Night

Doors Open: 6pm

Tip Off: 7pm

3.) THE AMWAY GRAND PLAZA HOTEL PRESENTS THE KIDS COSTUME BALL - Saturday, November 4 at 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Bring your kids out for a fun-filled opportunity to create fun, family memories that will last a lifetime at The Amway Grand Plaza Hotel’s Imperial Ballroom.

4.) GR.1K TO END DUCHENNE - Saturday, November 4 at 9 a.m.

Take part in a world class .1K road race that starts on one side of The B.O.B and finishes on the other. That’s right. We are running halfway around Grand Rapids’ favorite Big Old Building, because the whole way is just too far! Don’t worry, you will be able to show everyone what a great athlete you are when you put that .1K sticker on your car. Yeah, you’re that awesome! Register by October 24, and get upgraded from the standard short sleeve race shirt to a super-sweet (and warmer!) long sleeve version. All proceeds from the GR.1K will be donated to the Parent Project in an effort to cure Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

There’s More at the Post Race Party!

The 2017 GR.1K will include a post-race party that includes fun activities for the whole family! Live music will keep runners shaking their booties all afternoon! Beer specials will address any rehydration issues, while the more refined runner may choose tasty craft brews from The B.O.B! Bloody Mary Bar opens at 9:00am for those wanting to up their vitamin C levels. Race finishers looking to get their sugar buzz on will be able to taste test the entries from the “Cake-Off!” as local pastry chefs team up with our boys to design cakes for the cause.

5.) FALL FESTIVAL - Sunday, November 5 at 11 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Join us for the annual Fall Festival! The festival is a free family-friendly event for the community. Come check out our new kayaks and ping-pong tables, and stay for food, fitness, games, and music!

• Kayaking on Richmond Pond

• Outdoor Ping-Pong

• Free Zumba for all ages @ noon

• Free Groove for all ages @ 1:00 pm

• Cider & Donuts

• Snacks

• Facepainting

• Pumpkin Painting

• Coloring

• Music

