Weekend Rundown: GRAM on the Green

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - CJ DeVries from GRNow.com shares her top five weekend events for July 27 through July 30!

1.) GRAM ON THE GREEN: COMPLETE VII AND SUPERDRE (AGES 21+) - Thursday, July 27 from 9 p.m. through Friday, July 28 @ 12 a.m.

This week’s late night performance is by COMPLETE VII and SuperDre!

GRAM on the Green is back and better than ever! The annual outdoor summer concert series returns for its ninth season with a hot lineup of six performances from some of the best local and regional acts. Make the most of your summer evenings and join GRAM for Thursday nights filled with FREE outdoor live music, dancing, food trucks, and a cash bar.

Come for the music and stay for the art, as the Museum is also open late with free admission during Meijer Free Thursday Nights.

Performances are held outdoors on the Museum Terrace and will take place rain or shine. For more information, please contact Elizabeth Payne at 616.831.2917 or lpayne@artmuseumgr.org

2.) THE BIG BOUNCE AMERICA - Friday, July 28 from 3 to 8:30 p.m.

The Big Bounce America is 10,000 square feet of full-on inflatable fun. We’ve taken a 100ft by 100ft footprint and packed it full of the craziest, action-packed entertainment you could imagine. With every bounce, there’s a whole new experience to be shared and down every slide a new adventure for you, your friends and your family to be a part of!

We have a variety of session times available, suitable for different ages groups. All sessions are one hour in length. VIP ticket holders get earlier 15-minute exclusive access.

3.) FREE COMMUNITY SELF DEFENSE SEMINAR - Thursday, July 27 from 5 to 8 p.m.

We will be offering a FREE Community Self Defense Seminar on Thursday, July 27. One out of four women will be assaulted in her life time… that’s pretty high!

Children are at greater risk of attempted abduction now more than ever and we will teach your kids what to do should someone grab them.

Crusaders has been in business in the Wyoming area for over 25 years with multiple certified black belt instructors ranging from 1st to 5th degree to help train you and your child in self-defense. Please register for this event.

4.) DELASIE NSU BRA 2017 FASHION SHOW - Friday, July 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Market.

Enjoy a night filled with fashion, styling, and serene vibes from Delasie and other local businesses. Come ready to shop with local vendors, have some drinks while swaying to music by AB, and enjoy a rich history of textiles in fashion! We have partnered with Arbor Circle , an organization that offers a variety of counseling, education and prevention programs in our community. 15% of proceeds from the fashion show and sales from Delasie that night will be going to support Arbor Circle programs, which include art therapy services and services for immigrant women here in Grand Rapids.

5.) THE COLOR RUN 5K GRAND RAPIDS - Saturday, July 29 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Your dreams are about to get more colorful, Grand Rapids! Step into a world where anything is possible, unicorns are real, and foam clouds make everything better.

