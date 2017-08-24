Weekend Rundown: Green Gala

Green Gala

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - CJ DeVries from GRNow.com shares her top five weekend events!

1.) 2017 GREEN GALA AT 6TH STREET PARK - Thursday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ride, walk, or cycle to the 2017 Green Gala, a unique fundraiser advancing the work of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks. This event helps to further our mission to protect, enhance, and expand our city’s parks, public spaces, and urban forest. This year the venue is moving to Sixth Street Park where guests will be entertained with street musicians and a full-scale park experience while enjoying the scenic backdrop of the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand River.

This year’s event will feature locally sourced food along with beverages from Brewery Vivant, Farmhaus, and Long Road Distillery. Photographer Terry Johnston will be on hand to capture all your Green Gala memories.

Dinner, drinks, and entertainment begin at 7 p.m. with a short program at 8 p.m. that will share new initiatives happening in our parks and green spaces.

So kick off you heels, grab your flip-flops and garden party attire to meet and mingle with other community members who are as excited about greening and activating outdoor city spaces as we are!

2.) GAME NIGHT WITH CATS - Friday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Located at the new Happy Cat Cafe that just opened in GR: what they stand for

Love games? Love cats? We have the purrfect event for you.

Come play cards or board games while cats roam on the board and you. Complimentary coffee, water, and lemonade with light snacks will be provided.

Get free entry (up to 2 people) if you bring new game from our amazon wish list to donate to the cafe. Find our wish list here: http://a.co/9VuN694

3.) 2017 GRAND RAPIDS MUD RUN - Saturday, 8 a.m.

The 2017 Grand Rapids Mud Run is back for its 8th year! We’ve got new twists and turns ready and waiting for you and all of your friends. Head to website and register today to get the best rate possible. New for 2017, we’re bringing brand new swag for all of our runners. Trust us when we say you won’t want to miss what we’ve got for you!

Every year we add new and unique challenges every year to make sure we are adding improvements.

The Grand Rapids Mud Run was born as a fundraising effort to benefit Never The Same a national youth ministry organization.

Main Course: ages 12 and up. The course is 1 lap approximately 5k course that includes 15-20 muddy pits, tunnel crawls, cargo climb, slippery slopes, tires to navigate, a 60' mud slide and much more!

Kids Course: ages 6-12. 1.5 miles with some of the muddiest obstacles. It will be a gooey experience.

4.) BURNING FOOT BEER FESTIVAL – 2017 - Saturday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Burning Foot is first and foremost a celebration of local craft beer, the festival also highlights the lakeshore’s stunning natural beauty (and hot summer sand)! Bordered by sand dunes to the east and Lake Michigan to the west, Pere Marquette Park provides world-class natural surroundings from every vantage point.

The Lakeshore Brewers Guild will be hosting a pre-release ticket party June 24, 2017, at the Downtown Muskegon Beach Volleyball courts on the corner of 2nd & Western from 12:00 to 5:00 pm. This free event includes food, music, and craft beer on-site to help kick off the sale of all tickets (including VIP, camping) before the online sale begins. Patrons will be able to kick back, enjoy some tunes, have a craft beer, and sink their feet in the sand. Tickets are $50 ($60 on day of festival) and will be available for purchase online beginning on Saturday, June 24 at 5:01 pm. VIP tickets are $125 (Limit 200). Designated Driver tickets are $20. Tickets for camping will also be available online. Camping is $50 per tent, and RV is $100 per location.

** BAND LINEUP **

Less Than Jake

Badfish – A Tribute to Sublime

Tropidelic

Southpaw

Melophobix

5.) BREAKAWAY MUSIC FESTIVAL GRAND RAPIDS - Friday, 12 a.m.

Originally started in Columbus, Ohio, Breakaway Music Festival is happy to be expanding north to bring the city of Grand Rapids a new music experience. Featuring a well-curated musical lineup of national and local artists, local vendors and food trucks, and more, Breakaway is your release from the everyday life. Join us for an unforgettable weekend as you dance and sing-along to your favorite artists with thousands of your closest friends. Featuring over 15 internationally recognized, regionally known, and local artists, Breakaway has someone to fill anyone's musical tastes. Breakaway Michigan features a Main Stage, hosting some of the world's biggest artists and producers, as well as a Silent Disco, carefully curated to feature some of the city and region's best up-and-coming DJs. Tickets are still available: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakaway-music-festival-michigan-tickets-33508152787?aff=website

