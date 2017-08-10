Weekend Rundown: Guys night out, family fiesta and a backyard BBQ

File photo of cocktails in the sunlight.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - CJ DeVries from GRNow.com shares her top five weekend events.

Curiosity & Cocktails

Explore exciting things happening at Van Andel Education Institute. The event includes live entertainment, dinner, cocktails and interactive "curiosity stations."

Thursday, August 10, 6-9 p.m. 216 Division Ave N, Grand Rapids. Learn more here.

Guys Night Out

Beer, appetizers, video and audio demonstrations, luxury cars and more at Thornapple Brewing Company. Attendees have a chance to win a MUG CLUB membership and swag.

Thursday, August 10, 6-8 p.m. 6262 28th St SE, Grand Rapids. Learn more and RSVP here.

Family Fiesta 2017

4th annual free family event includes live music, games, zumba and community resource information. Attendees should bring a blanket or a chair.

Friday, August 11, 6-11 p.m. Roosevelt Park: 1530 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids.

Dr. Sketchy's: Live Figure Drawing Feat. Molly Bouwsma-Shultz

Vox Vidorra singer and co-owner of Creston Brewery doodles on stage, featuring a live model, contests, prizes and music.

Sunday, August 13, 5-8 p.m. Rezervoir Lounge: 1418 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids.

Backyard BBQ Patio Party at Cork Wine & Grille

Live music, yard games, a create your own cocktail bar and BBQ buffet. $20 for adults, $10 for kids.

Saturday, August 12, 5-10 p.m. 5500 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids.

This event will fill up quick! Call 616-949-0570 x 1 or email info@redwaterrestaurants.com to reserve your spot.

