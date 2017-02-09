Weekend Rundown: Ice, chocolate and more

Cardboard Sleds

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - CJ DeVries from GRNow.com shares her top five weekend events.

LADIES NIGHT OUT 2017! - Thursday, Feb. 9 @ 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You’re invited to LADIES NIGHT OUT by Back To Health Chiropractic - The lakeshore’s LARGEST ladies’ event!

You must register for FREE TICKETS through our ticket link, not facebook! http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=bxw688iab&oeidk=a07ednqykzy37c113f9

Complimentary valet parking! Just pull right up to the front doors of the DoubleTree!

Grab your girlfriends and enjoy a night of:

– Shopping (LOTS of great vendors!)

– FREE Pampering: Mini massages with Back To Health Chiropractic Wellness Center, hair touch ups with The Salon Professional Academy – Holland and parrafin hand treatments with Tulip City Beauty College

– FREE Classes! Visit ticket link for more info/times!

– Appetizers and cash bar

– Wine and Canvas Grand Rapids: Paint with your friends for just $10! There is no pre-registration for this… first come, first serve at the event!

– AMAZING door prizes and giveaways

… and SO much MORE!

This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (INVITE YOUR GIRLFRIENDS!) but space is limited! www.grnow.com/event/ladies-night-out-2017/

VALENT-ICE – A SNOWDAYS EVENT - Friday, Feb. 10 @ 12 p.m. to Tuesday, Feb. 14 @ 8 p.m.

Valent-ICE is a part of the SnowDays winter festival celebrating why we choose to live in Michigan- because the ice and snow can be pretty spectacular. This annual ice-themed event series spans from Feb. 10-14th showcasing 50+ ice sculptures, walking and running tours, live ice carvings, giveaways, ice-skating, public voting and more! #SnowDaysGR

*NO TICKETS NEEDED, ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. All of the activities begin and end at Rosa Parks Circle.

For additional information and a list of all the sculptures and participating businesses, please visit http://www.downtowngr.org or stop on in to our office and pick up a event brochure.

http://www.grnow.com/event/valent-ice-a-snowdays-event/

ADULTS CRAZY CARDBOARD SLED RACE - Sunday, Feb. 12 @ 2 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.

WinterWest isn’t just for kids these days! Grab some friends, build a sled, and join us for the Adults Crazy Cardboard Sled Race at 2:00pm on Sunday February 12th! Prizes provided by Long Road Distillers…so register to race now! https://friendsofgrparks.givezooks.com/events/winterwest-2017-adults-crazy-cardboard-sled-race

http://www.grnow.com/event/adults-crazy-cardboard-sled-race/

LOVE, WINE & CHOCOLATE - Saturday, Feb. 11 @ 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. | $12

Robinette’s is having a “Love Wine and Chocolate” event on February 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost is $12 per couple and includes a chocolate snacking bar and wine tasting.

http://www.grnow.com/event/love-wine-chocolate/

DESSERT WARS - Friday, February 10 @ 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | $10

Dessert Wars is back!! Treat yourself on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at Amway Grand Plaza hotel from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sample desserts from local bakeries, pastry shops and restaurants and then vote for the one you think should be called the best dessert in Grand Rapids! Admission is just $10 and children younger than 9 years old are only $5! Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Admission includes 15 sample tickets. http://www.grnow.com/event/dessert-wars-2017/

(© 2017 WZZM)