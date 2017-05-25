Weekend Rundown: Inflatables, music, camping and more!

Girl Time

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - CJ DeVries from grnow.com shares her top five weekend events.

1.) KRAZY KIDS INFLATABLE FUN RUN - Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Krazy Kids Inflatable Fun Run is coming to Grand Rapids! A dynamic inflatable obstacle run for kids ages 3 – 12 years old. We didn’t just throw together a couple slides and bounce houses – we took imagination, creativity, and of course FUN into consideration to create the KRAZIEST event your kids will ever participate in!

2.) FLANAGAN’S BEACH PARTY - Saturday, May 27 from 4 p.m. to Sunday, May 28 at 2 a.m.

Not camping or boating over Memorial weekend? Come join the party at Flanagan’s! Come dressed in your best tropical beachwear for specials on tropical drinks, margaritas, and mojitos. For one day, Flanagan’s will be a tropical paradise of beach balls, palm trees, reggae, and RUM!

3.) RELAX AT ROSA – KATHY LAMAR - Thursday, May 25 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Relax with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. at our free lunchtime entertainment series for the Downtown community happening every Thursday from May 4 – September 14. This season we will once again be highlighting a diverse lineup of local bands, large games to play (chess, shuffle board, connect four, Jenga, etc.) provided by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and partners.

4.) BARRE & BREW - Thursday, May 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Join us for our first ever BARRE & BREW event at a local Beer City USA brewery – Harmony Hall! Located in the old ‘Little Mexico’ restaurant – it’s only a short walk from our studio in the recently re-invigorated West-Side neighborhood! We’ll tuck, pulse, and shake it out in the Brewery for a 45 minute EXPRESS class, and then hang out afterwards for a pint (PRIVATE BAR for an Hour after class!) SPACE IS LIMITED so reserve your spot ASAP on Mindbody! The cost for this special class will be $20 – that includes the 45 minute Barre22® Express class as well as a beer of your choice when we’re done!

5.) BUS BENEFIT 2017 PRESENTED BY BUSES BY THE BEACH - Friday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to Monday, May 29 a 12 p.m.

Welcome to Buses By The Beach, a 501(c)3 Non-profit organization that holds events to raise money for The Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors. Join us for rustic wooded camping, live music, huge raffle and silent auction of VW related items, great family fun activities like rock painting, tie dying, hula hoop making, Disc Golf course, hooping skills workshop and community breakfast Monday morning. Enjoy sandy beaches and crystal clear blue water, surfing (bring your wet suit & board and hopefully catch some tasty waves), nature trails in the woods, miles of paved bike trails, and enjoying the company of 100’s of your best friends! All VW’s and VW lovers are welcome. No need to have a bus!

