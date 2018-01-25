Weekend Rundown: Kids & Family Expo, Backstage Brunch

Girl in hat in snow

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - KIDS & FAMILY EXPO- PRESENTED BY KOHLER EXPOS

Saturday, January 27 at 10 a.m.

Ride a Zip Line through the DeVos Place! Family Bonding Activities, Education & Fun! By the time January rolls around families will have cabin fever, and this expo will encourage families to come play, celebrate, explore, build, learn, and discover. Families Matter and this expo will encourage family bonding time along with some moving and creative mind activities. Moving Matters and this expo will encourage physical activity, empowering children and families to lead better lives. Minds Matter and Creative Play Matters, bringing basic family bonding activities full circle. Some of the featured areas include: Storybook Time Zip Line Toddler Zone Lego Build Inflatable Slide Ga-Ga Pit Bounce House Art Wall Zone Face Painting Fun Balloon Twisting Coloring Zone Wall of Gratitude Green Thumb Zone Self Defense and much more! Kids and Family Expo is open to the general public. Tickets are available at the door.

BACKSTAGE BRUNCH WITH ACTORS’ THEATRE

Saturday, January 27 at 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Join us for the announcement of our 2018-2019 main stage season! There will be performances from the cast of If/Then as well as directors Jolene Frankey and Scott Patrick Bell.

The $10 cover gets you in the door and food and drink is available for purchase. Just $6 for their impressive bloody mary and mimosa bar plus great affordable food options.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

We can’t wait to let you know what amazing shows are coming up at Actors’!

PERRIN ICE JAM WINTER FESTIVAL

Saturday, January 27 at 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Bundle up, grab your friends and family to get out of the house for an afternoon of live music, winter activities, and Perrin brews at Ice Jam Winter Festival, a family-friendly event in partnership with Kids’ Food Basket. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Kids’ Food Basket. Admission is donation based including cash or food item from the wish list below:

fruit / applesauce cups

granola bars

cracker packs

snack size zipper bags

toasted oat cereal

cheese crackers

pretzels

Join in community fun with a Frostbite 5k Run/Walk at 2 p.m. Wear your warmest pajamas and onesie!

NAVAJO CODE TALKERS: IN THEIR OWN WORDS

Sunday, January 28 at 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Community Media Center will be hosting a screening of the documentary film “Navajo Code Talkers: In Their Own Words” on Sunday, January 28 at 4 pm at the Wealthy Theater in Grand Rapids.

The documentary follows the return of six Navajo Code Talkers to the Pacific islands of World War II, where their never-broken battlefield code based on the Navajo language helped turn the tide of battle against the Japanese armies.

The Director, Northern Michigan resident, Dr. George A. Colburn, will offer brief remarks about the film and answer questions after.

Admission $10

Fulltime students with IDs $5

BLUE MOON PARTY!

Saturday, January 27 at 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Come celebrate the Blue Moon Lunar Eclipse with us!!

QUICK DETAILS:

-Blue moon beer

-Moon Pies

-TinType Photography – You on the MOON!

-New Product Release

-Free Event

-From 4pm till 8pm on Saturday January 27th

This event is FREE and totally kid friendly, heck, even dog friendly. Bring your buds, your uncle, your neighbors and the whole fam for a good ol’ time. Blue Moon beer and Moon Pies on us!



