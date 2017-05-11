Weekend Rundown: Mother's Day weekend

Mom Banner

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - CJ DeVries from grnow.com shares her list of top weekend events.

1.) GLOW 2017

Friday, May 12 @ 9 p.m. - Saturday, May 13 @ 2 a.m.

“Brilliant Lights, Brighter Colors, and Bigger Drops”

Eve at The B.O.B., Red Bull, Ketel One and Smirnoff are excited to present the next Eve Event following the great success of last October’s Burton Party and last year’s event: GLOW 2017

21+ / $10 Cover which includes Body Painting and entry into Eve (General Admission into The BOB is NOT included). Please arrive dressed in GLOW attire. Dress code enforced at managers discretion.

Eve will be turned into a black light glow festival for one night only! This year will include a greater number of blacklights with exponentially brighter output than in the past! Red Bull, Ketel One, and Smirnoff drink features and Eve giveaways including glow in the dark swag and 2 GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS TO ELECTRIC FOREST 2017l!!!

2.) MOTHER’S DAY CLIMBING AND ZIPLINING

Sunday, May 14 @ 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Special Event Climbing Tickets are available for Mother’s Day! Spend part of your day outside doing something active with the wonderful ladies in your lives! Mom’s climb free when you purchase another full price climbing ticket. This event will book up fast so get your tickets now before it’s too late!

Use code: WELOVEMOMS at checkout for a daytime ticket or WELOVEMOMSNIGHT for an evening booking online or give them a call to book your reservation.

Tickets are available from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. every half hour, for three hours of time in the park.

Seven courses with suspending climbing obstacles at heights of 10-35 feet in the air, ranging in difficulty from super easy to very difficult. The Junior Park is for kids ages 4-6, while 7 and up are able to climb on the main course with a Daytime Ticket with parental assistance, 10 and up can climb on their own.

3.) PINTS & PLANTS

Sunday, May 14 @ 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS…AND PLANTS!

Join us on May 14 to honor and celebrate all the Moms out there and plant a garden while enjoying a pint!

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., we will have a plethora of plants and herbs, provided be our neighbors at Kingmas Market, to create your own succulent or herb garden!

All materials include:

A container

Tools to decorate and dazzle your container of choice

Herbs and succulants

Potting soil

Decorative stones

Paper and markers to create a card for your mom

Cost: $10 per garden

KIDS WELCOME! (They just can’t drink the beer!)

4.) MAKE IT FOR MOMMY

Saturday, May 13 @ 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Create an arrangement for Mom or another special lady! $15 gets you a vase and 5 flowers to work with, but you are welcome to add more.

We will have snacks & beverages, all the supplies to make a fun card, and 2 shop bunnies to visit! We can’t wait to see what you create!

This event is open house style, so feel free to come and go as you please. **All ages are welcome :)**

5.) VINTAGE STREET MARKET

Sunday, May 14 @ 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Downtown Market

Shop the Vintage Street Market, Grand Rapids' only monthly vintage market. Join us the second Sunday of every month for a day of vintage shopping. Whether you are looking for that perfect couture vintage dress, or a hand painted vintage sideboard, the Vintage Street Market is where you’ll find that exciting treasure to complete your collection. This year’s Vintage Street Market vendors were carefully curated to provide the best variety of vintage goods Grand Rapids has to offer.

2017 Dates: May 14, June 11, July 9, Aug 13, Sept 10

For more on all of these events, visit: www.grnow.com

