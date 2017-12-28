Weekend rundown: NYE celebrations, game night with cats

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - New Year's Eve parties, basketball and game night with your cat? Yes, all of these things are happening around Grand Rapids this NYE weekend!

CJ DeVries from GRnow.com joined My West Michigan with the weekend rundown.

1.) NEW YEAR'S EVE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 1 at 2 a.m.

Step right up and see the amazing Rockwell Republic! Prepare to be taken to the big ring to celebrate the new year circus style!

The party starts at 10 p.m. and you must be 21 years of age or older to enter after 9 p.m. There will be a champagne toast at midnight. Party swag will be provided. DJ Faren and dancing will begin at 10 p.m.

Click here for more information and tickets.

2.) WHEELHOUSE NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 1 at 12 a.m.

Raise your glass at Wheelhouse on New Year's Eve! You can ring in the New Year right in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. Reservations start at 4 p.m. Wheelhouse will be serving their regular dinner menu in addition to special features from our Chef Andrew Alcid. Enjoy live entertainment from Funkle Jesse, champagne toast & giveaways!

Click here to learn more about this event.

3.) NEW YEAR'S EARLY EVE!

Sunday, Dec. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Celebrate New Year's Eve with GRCM! Make a noisemaker, create a resolution wand, and dance and play your way into the New Year at GRCM's annual New Year's Early Eve party!

Tickets are $12 per person ages 1 and up, $10 for GRCM Members. Tickets are available at the front desk, online or by calling 616-235-4726.

4.) GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE VS. MAINE RED CLAWS

Thursday, Dec. 28 frp, 7 to 10 p.m.

$2 Nights presented by Meijer

$2 beer & $2 hot dogs

Doors open at 6 p.m., tip off happens at 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

5.) GAME NIGHT WITH CATS

Friday, Dec. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Love games? Love cats? This is the purrfect event for you. Play cards or board games while cats roam on the board and you. There will be many cat related games including: exploding kittens, catopoly, "cat"tan, rat-a-tat cat, the crazy cat lady game and more.

Complimentary coffee and snack bar included. Tickets are $20 (2 hours).

Happy Cat Cafe is limited to 12 people, so please reserve your space online. They will allow walk-ins if they are not sold out.

Click here for tickets and more information.

