GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - CJ DeVries from GRNow.com shares her top five weekend events.
- PAWS & REFLECT: A YOGA-DOGA COMMUNITY EVENT - Thursday, Aug. 3 from 7 to 8 p.m.
- THE GRAND RAPIDS REPTILE AND EXOTIC PET EXPO Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- TOUR OF HIDDEN DOWNTOWN GARDENS - Friday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- FIRST FRIDAYS AUGUST- OUTDOOR MARKET & NEIGHBORHOOD HAPPY HOUR - Friday, Aug. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- MIDTOWN ON TAP 2017 - Saturday, Aug. 5 from 2 to 9 p.m.
For more information, please visit grnow.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs