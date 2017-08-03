Reptile Expo

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - CJ DeVries from GRNow.com shares her top five weekend events.

PAWS & REFLECT: A YOGA-DOGA COMMUNITY EVENT - Thursday, Aug. 3 from 7 to 8 p.m. THE GRAND RAPIDS REPTILE AND EXOTIC PET EXPO Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. TOUR OF HIDDEN DOWNTOWN GARDENS - Friday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. FIRST FRIDAYS AUGUST- OUTDOOR MARKET & NEIGHBORHOOD HAPPY HOUR - Friday, Aug. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. MIDTOWN ON TAP 2017 - Saturday, Aug. 5 from 2 to 9 p.m.

