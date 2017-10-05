Weekend Rundown: Pulaski Days, ArtPrize, and much more

ArtPrize After Dark

1.) FALL TRAVEL SHOW - Thursday, October 5 - 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Dolphin Vacations Fall Travel Show – Brought to you in partnership with Lake Michigan Credit Union Member Travel Club.

With 20+ travel suppliers, door prizes, and six informative breakout sessions, you’ll be sure to discover great deals on vacation and travel destinations.

Speak directly with cruise lines, tour companies and reserve your trip with special show savings. Our travel consultants will be on hand to assist with planning your next trip.

Grand Prize – 7 day vacation, door prizes & more.

Bring a non-perishable food item for Feeding America West Michigan to “spin the wheel” chance to win an extra prize.

2.) PULASKI DAYS - October 6 - 8

Pulaski Days was founded in 1973 by Ed Czyzyk and Walter Ulanch as a way to support the local social clubs by sharing Polish culture with the entire Grand Rapids community. The annual event has now grown into a week-long celebration to be shared with friends, family, and strangers alike. See the full schedule here:

3.) ARTPRIZE AFTER DARK - Friday, October 6 - 9 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Join us in celebrating the winners of $500,000! Immediately following the announcement of the $200,000 Public Vote and Juried Grand Prize winners, the floor at 20 Monroe Live will transform from a TV studio-style audience, clearing the floor for ArtPrize After Dark, presented by LIFEWTR. Tickets are available to the public for $9.99 each.

4.) HARVEST HULLABALOO - Saturday, October 7 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Harvest Hullabaloo will feature:

KIDS ACTIVITIES & GAMES

SQUARE DANCING DEMOS

FALL FOOD DEMOS

CIDER SAMPLING

FEATURING: RIDGE CIDER CO., CRANE ORCHARDS, AND UNCLE JOHN’S HARD CIDER

5.) BARK IN THE DARK 2017 - Saturday, October 7 - 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Humane Society of West Michigan is hosting the fifth annual Bark in the Dark on Saturday, October 7th, 2017. This family & dog friendly glow-in-the-dark 5k and 1 mile fun run/walk is bound to be a blast! All proceeds from the event benefit Humane Society of West Michigan, a 100% donor funded 501(c)3 non-profit that promotes humane treatment and responsible care of animals in West Michigan through education, example, placement, and protection.

