Weekend Rundown: Skin care, gaming and fashion

1.) 10th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION - RENEWAL SKIN SPA IN CASCADE - Thursday, September 14 at Noon - 8 p.m.

We’ll have the BEST prices for skin care products & treatments including botox, laser, and facial specials, door prizes, product and treatment raffles, a spin-to-win wheel of goodies, wine, snacks, swag bags and MORE! So grab your bestie and stop by to help us celebrate 10 years of making you feel confident in your skin!

2.) GRANDCON GAMING CONVENTION - Friday, September 15 at 9 a.m. - Sunday, September 17 at 5 p.m.

GrandCon welcomes all, and features tabletop (board, card, and roleplaying) gaming including the creators and or authors behind them. Attend seminars, tournaments, special charity events, come dressed as your favorite character, or get involved in open gaming from our library of over 1000 titles! Check out different opportunities to mingle with industry celebrities and other gamers that appreciate similar gaming interests, ranging from games like Monopoly to Tokaido, Champions to Dungeon & Dragons, and Euchre to Fabled Fruit. Make sure to check out the unpublished games section in the ProtoPub area; maybe you’ll learn how to design a game or simply sneak a peek at great upcoming games in the hobby. And don’t forget our vendor area where you can shop for arts, crafts, and games.

3.) MICHIGAN DISTILLED - Friday, September 15 at 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Join the Michigan Craft Distillers Association for its first spirits and cocktail festival. We expect as many as 20 craft distilleries with a variety of spirits and cocktails, a selection of food trucks, specialty food and beverage producers, handcrafted artisans and live entertainment to round out this inaugural event…held under the shed at the historic Fulton Street Farmers Market. Attendees must be 21 and valid photo ID is required for entry. No exceptions.

4.) CITY/HACKS GR: TECH NIGHT OUT! - Friday, September 15 at 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

City/Hacks GR Tech Night Out is a event designed to connect community with the most innovative and exciting local technologies and companies here in West Michigan. Students, Parents, and Professionals are all invited to check out the latest Virtual Reality, Robotics, and future technologies coming out of West Michigan. What can you expect? You can expect a room filled with people from all over our West Michigan community, the opportunity to meet and interact with some of the most innovative tech companies, and also witness some of the most awesome uses of technology your mind has ever seen.

5.) “AN ENCHANTED EVENING” - Friday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Join RC Caylan, an award winning fashion designer based here in Downtown Grand Rapids as he celebrates his 1st year anniversary by presenting his newest collection Spring-Summer 2018. This Fashion Show benefits the American Cancer Society, Making Strides Grand Rapids MI.

For more information, please visit www.GRNow.com

