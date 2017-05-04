Weekend Rundown: Star Wars, tulips & more!

May 4th

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - See the top five weekend events from CJ DeVries from grnow.com.

1. STAR WARS PARTY AT HARMONY EASTOWN

Thursday, May 4 from 5 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

We’re throwing a Star Wars party! Get your picture taken with a Stormtrooper! Members of the 501st Legion of Stormtroopers will be in the house from 6 to 9 p.m.!

Themed beer and cocktails! Star Wars music! Costumes and attire encouraged!

We’ll have Star Stuff Belgian Dubbel, Darth Daddy Black Lager and Space Dragon Double IPA on tap!

All proceeds go to the Wildlife Rehab Center.

2. P.O.R.T. LIGHT UP THE NIGHT FUNDRAISER

Friday, May 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | $60

Set the evening aside to come to our fundraiser for an evening of fun! P.O.R.T., the Pediatric Oncology Resource Team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, is hosting its annual fundraiser, Light up the Night. P.O.R.T.’s program is 100% funded by grants and donations and is dedicated to providing resource assistance, respite care, one on one family support and much more to the patients and families battling pediatric cancer and life-threatening blood disorders. Attend the evening to learn, see and hear first-hand, from our parents and volunteers at the twist auction tables, the wide variety of services P.O.R.T. provides. Ticket price includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, plated salad, plated dinner, and dessert. Dinner followed by a brief program and a fast-paced live auction. Don’t miss it — and shine a light for our kids! Advance ticket sales only.

3. CINCO DE MAYO STREET PARTY ON WEALTHY!

Saturday, May 6 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Donkey Taqueria is hosting Grand Rapids biggest Cinco de Mayo party…a day late! We’ll be closing down Wealthy St. from James to Henry from 4pm-10pm on Saturday, May 6th..

We’ll have live music, face painting, food truck, street corn, outdoor drinking. What more could you want!!! See you then!!!

Admission is free! More details to follow!!!

Cabildo will be headlining the event. ¡ESSO Afrojam Funkbeat will be traveling from Chicago as well!!! More band info and playing times soon!

4. CHEFS LIVE COOKING & FOOD SHOW

Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cooking Demos lead by Chef Jenna Arcidiacono of Amore.

Local restaurants, cooking, sample booths & Bloody Mary Bar.

5. TULIP TIME FESTIVAL // TULIP TIME RUN

May 4 to May 14 (Events only for May 4 to 8)

Come, run and experience the beauty of Holland! The Tulip Time Run offers a Kids Fun Run, 5K and 10K. All runs will start and end at the corner of Kollen Park Dr. and 12th Street. Medals will be given to the top three of each age division (both male and female). Don’t miss the Health & Fitness Expo & Packet Pickup at MVP Athletic Club on Friday, May 5, and the After Party at Boatwerks Restaurant immediately following both races.

