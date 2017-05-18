Weekend Rundown: Tour de Quarter & more!

Enjoy the Weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - CJ DeVries from grnow.com shares her top five weekend events.

1.) TOUR DE QUARTER 2017

Saturday, May 20 @ 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tour De Quarter will be a family friendly bike event to showcase the changing landscape of the North Quarter. The name Tour De Quarter is a play on words, blending the famous bike race Tour De France, and the North Quarter of Grand Rapids. This is an inaugural event planned for May 20th, 2017 from 11am – 3pm.

The North Quarter Corridor Improvement District Board, community, neighbors, and wonderful sponsors like OUTFRONT Media USA, Grand Rapids Public Schools, 834 Design & Marketing, Griffin Properties, CWD Real Estate Investment, Rev Business Solutions, My Personal Credit Union, GR Neighborhood Experts, North Quarter Apartments, Childress & Associates Realty LLC, All Saints Academy (Grand Rapids, MI), Creston Brewery, Kingma’s Market, Switchback Gear Exchange, Spa Nirvana, St. Alphonsus Parish – Grand Rapids, Dale Gould Insurance Agency, Inc., & Frosty Boy Grand Rapids are bringing this free, fun and family event to City High/Middle School with a goal of rider safety, business exposure, and demonstrations of ride-ability within the 3 business districts that comprise the North Quarter: Cheshire, Creston, and Monroe North.

2.) NANA’S RUN 2017

Saturday, May 20 @ 10:45 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The ALS Association Michigan Chapter and Mercy Health, in partnership with the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation, present the third annual Nana’s Run, a special 5k race held in Grand Rapids, MI on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Nana’s Run is the creation of the event chairpersons, Cassandra DeVos Thorndill and Sydney DeVos. The race is a tribute to their beloved maternal grandmother Char VanderLaan, affectionately called Nana, who passed away on March 7, 2014 after battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Since Nana VanderLaan was diagnosed with ALS in October 2013, the DeVos granddaughters have made a commitment to raise awareness about the disease and to raise funds that will support patient and physician education, ALS patients and their families, and ongoing research within Michigan.

Registration:

Now through May 12th – $30

May 13th through Race Day – $35

3.) LMCU LUXURY HOME TOUR

Saturday, May 20 @ 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

WHAT IS THE LUXURY HOME TOUR?

Get an up-close look at some of the most fabulous upscale homes on the market in and around Grand Rapids. Find trends and inspiration in architecture, design, décor, technology, appliances, landscaping and more in this free, self-guided tour. New homes are being added to the tour frequently.

Here is a list of the homes you can visit:

104th Street

Windsfield Drive SE

Manchester Hills

Wood Drift Drive

Watermark Drive

Cotswold Lane SE

Balsam Waters Drive

Carousel Lane

4.) BARLEY, BBQ & BEATS TO BENEFIT HOSPICE OF MICHIGAN

Saturday, May 20 @ 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Ticket holders will be provided a punch card at check-in upon arrival. The punch card will be valid for 3 servings of BBQ and 3 hand-crafted cocktails. Extra punches will be available for purchase during the event for $5 each. Vox Vidorra, Mid-Life Crisis, and Fast Hands Blues Band will be among the bands performing. All patrons must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Event benefits Hospice of Michigan.

5.) A/B + GRAM AfterDark Fluorescent Black : The Party

For more information, please visit grnow.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV