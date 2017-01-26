Weekend Rundown: Yoga, huntin' and more

Winter Yoga

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - CJ DeVries from GRNow.com shares her top five weekend events.

YOGA DANCE PARTY & BRUNCH

Sunday, Jan. 29 @ 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Donation based yoga with our fine instructors

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Bust some moves with AB and see some of our artists in action

All ages welcome

$12/person

Brandon Lake on the photo booth, Scott Warren screen printing, and many more to come.

Brunch will be served 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Drink tickets will be sold at the door.

For more information, click here.

HUNTIN’ TIME EXPO

Friday, Jan. 27 @ 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Huntin’Time Expo has developed an industry wide reputation as one of the finest all hunting shows in the country. Grand Rapids was recently named as one of the ten fastest growing cities in the U.S. and is located in the middle of Kent County, which leads the state in hunting licenses sold. Famous for attracting very serious, hard core hunter’s year in year out, this show has become a destination for vendors from around the world!

Friday: 1-9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.

COOKIES AND CANVAS

Friday, Jan. 27 @ 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Painting with Vicki and Cheshire Kitchen have teamed up! Join us for our first event on Friday, January 27, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Local artist Vicki Glynn will help you discover your inner artist. No talent required!

For more information, click here.

NATIONAL IRISH COFFEE DAY

Wednesday, Jan. 25 @ 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It’s national Irish coffee day!

For more information, click here.

USAC FATBIKE NATIONALS

P/B ROCKY MOUNTAIN BIKES

Saturday, Jan. 28 @ 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

(© 2017 WZZM)