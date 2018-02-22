Weekend Rundown: Yoga, music and plenty of beer

Winter Beer Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - YOGA – WINE AND CHOCOLATE - Thursday, February 22, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Wine and chocolate and Lucy’s…oh my! This yoga class will be from 6:30pm-9:30pm and can hold up to 20 people so get your tickets quickly before they sell out! It’s $20/class and is BYOM (bring your own mat). Location: Lucy’s Café, 1747 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids

LIVE MUSIC BY FUNKLE JESSE AT WHEELHOUSE - Thursday, February 22, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Join us at Wheelhouse for live music from local super group, Funkle Jesse! We will be extending Happy Hour all night to keep the party going!

– 6 bar snacks under $9

– $2 off select 14oz. drafts

– $2 off all craft cocktails

– $5 select glasses of wine

*no tickets needed*

MI BREWERS GUILD 13TH ANNUAL WINTER BEER FESTIVAL - Friday, February 23, 5 p.m. - Saturday, February 24, 1 p.m.

Join us February 23 & 24, 2018 at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park, just north of Grand Rapids for the 13th annual Winter Beer Festival of the Michigan Brewers Guild. This popular event will feature more than 100 Michigan breweries and near 1,000 craft beers, as well as local music, performers, ice sculptures and carving demonstrations, fire pits to chase away the cold, and food available for purchase. For the most current information, visit our website at http://www.mibeer.com/winter-festival

CHARITY BREAKFAST AT ELK BREWING - Saturday, February 24, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Rise & Shine: It’s Breakfast Time! Fuel up before your trip to Winter Beerfest with Beers and Breakfast at Elk Brewing: Comstock Park, in partnership with Feeding America West Michigan.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Feeding America West Michigan. This is a 21+ event. Limited seating available. Tickets on sale through Eventbrite.

#beerfestbreakfast

COFFEE + CANVAS - Saturday, February 24, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Come join us for a relaxing morning of coffee and creativity! With the help of our friends at Brush Studio – Grand Rapids, we’ll be painting canvases with a plant-based theme that was designed specifically for this class. Tickets include painting supplies, instruction, and a fresh cup of coffee (what more could you need?!). Don’t worry if this is your first time around a paintbrush, the Brush instructor will walk you through the process step-by-step. Spaces are limited so grab a friend and sign up today!

For more on all of these events and more, please visit www.grnow.com

© 2018 WZZM-TV