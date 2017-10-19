Weekend Rundown: Zoo Goes Boo

Halloween pumpkins

1.) ZOO GOES BOO 2017! WEEKEND 1

Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. - Sunday, October 22 at 3 p.m.

Join us for six days of trick-or-treating, costumes, entertainment, cool decorations and games & fun! (oh, and did we mention the animals getting treats too?)

Zoo Goes Boo Weekend 1 goes from October 20 – 22, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Zoo Goes Boo Weekend 2 goes from October 27 – 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission:

$8.00/person

$3.00/person-members

1 years old and under free

Tickets are purchased at the gate!

2.) GRAND RAPIDS COMIC-CON

Friday, October 20 at 2 p.m. - Sunday, October 22 at 5 p.m.

DeVos Place/Amway Grand Plaza

3.) UU HALLOWEEN PARTY!

Friday, October 20 at 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Hey everybody come out for our Halloween party and costume contest. Best costume wins a $25 dollar gift certificate to Celebration Cinema! We will have fun games and Halloween shenanigans. ALL teenagers welcome.

4.) LATINO HEALTH 5K WALK/RUN

Saturday, October 21 at 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The purpose is to get Hispanic families to begin a healthy lifestyle and to incorporate physical activity such as walking and running to their daily routines. Physical activity along with proper diet will reduce the weight and thereby reducing the chronic diseases.

A Health and Wellness promotion with focus on the Hispanic community that has higher instances of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and strokes. The reason for highest amount of chronic diseases in the Hispanic community has been attributed to poor diets and lack of physical activity.

The 5k is geared towards Hispanic families, but it is open to all and it is encouraged that non-Hispanic enthusiasts join the walk/run as well to support in the endeavor.

West Michigan Hispanic 5K Walk/Run (12 and Under) – FREE

West Michigan Hispanic 5K Walk/RUn (13 and Up) – $15.00

Race starts at 9 a.m., Registration at 8 a.m.

5.) THE ZOMBIE DASH 5K

Saturday, October 21 at 6:45 p.m. - 10 p.m.| $39 - $45

Run a 5K on post-apocalyptic streets and paths in downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Race against darkness. Dodge the zombies and keep your “flag football” life strips to avoid infection and stay alive (time bonus).

