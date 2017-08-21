WERQ dance fitness class to be held after work at 20 Monroe Live

WORKOUT AFTER WORK AT THE AFTERWERK PART - Time now to get off your couch and sample a WERQ dance fitness class. It's happening tomorrow night, August 22nd at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids. Instructors stopped by My West Michigan to give Jennifer Pascua a little sample. This event is open to all ages. Attendants will be given an exhilarating dance fitness workout experience complete with concert lighting, a dance floor, a bumpin' stereo system and post-workout cocktails with the instructors. People will sweat it out to the hottest pop & hip-hop hits. You're asked to bring a towel and a water bottle and come prepared to WERQ up a sweat on the dance floor!>

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. followed by the dance at 7:15 p.m. There's a post-dance drinks and party, too.

Tickets on sale now

