West Michigan events in November

Walking tours of downtown Kalamazoo breweries - November 11 and 18 - Join West Michigan Beer Tours for a walking tour of downtown Kalamazoo and its 8 breweries. You’ll learn about Michigan’s craft beer history and Kalamazoo’s place in its rebirth. Guests will also have the opportunity for production tours and meet-and-greets at breweries, when available. In addition to samples or a pint at each brewery, guests will also receive a goody bag that includes a stainless steel pint. Tour dates have unique origination locations and brewery stops. Please check the schedule for more details or contact us at john@westmibeertours.com
Murder Mystery Dinner at Henderson Castle - November 11, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Join us for dinner and a murder at our upscale Kalamazoo special event venue. Our murder mystery dinners are monthly events that attract guests who love a good mystery. Each murder mystery dinner features new characters and original plots set in the 1920s and 30s. To get the most out of your experience we highly encourage you to dress for the time period—although it’s not required. You’ll spend your evening socializing and deciphering clues with family and friends. Doors open at 6 p.m. To outsiders, the event may seem nothing more than a glitzy dinner party, but you’ll know better. You may even be the murderer and not know it. Private murder mystery dinners are also available for birthdays, corporate events , or just a fun evening out with friends. However, we do require a minimum of 20 people for an intriguing murder mystery. Tickets cost $69 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
Festival of Trees at Muskegon Museum of Art - The Muskegon Museum of Art’s 13th annual Festival of Trees community holiday celebration runs Thursday, November 16 through Sunday, November 26. The Festival will be open daily 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., noon - 5 p.m. on Sundays, and closed on Thanksgiving. Vintage Downtown Muskegon holiday city scenes will be the backdrop of this year’s event. Professionally designed themed trees and décor will set a festive holiday mood and will be available for purchase through silent auction over the 10 days of the Festival. Call 231-720-2580 to purchase tickets or for more information. www.muskegonartmuseum.org
SOUP'S ON at KRASL ART CENTER - November 29 - December 1. Looking for special holiday gifts and lunch all benefiting a great cause? Look no further! Join this annual event featuring delicious, locally-made soup, homemade desserts and beverages by Biggby; all for just $10.00 per guest. Shop featured artist made gifts and one of a kind cards in The Shop and support the Clay Artist Guild by purchasing ($10) a handmade bowl created in the Krasl Art Center’s own ceramic studio. Proceeds will help purchase a new kiln to benefit hundreds of students. Bring your friends along for lunch and shop early for the best selection
