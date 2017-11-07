WZZM
Close

West Michigan events in November

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EST November 07, 2017

Walking​ ​tours​ ​of​ ​downtown​ ​Kalamazoo​ ​breweries - November​ ​11 ​and​ ​18 - Join​ ​West​ ​Michigan​ ​Beer​ ​Tours​ ​for​ ​a​ ​walking​ ​tour​ ​of​ ​downtown​ ​Kalamazoo​ ​and​ ​its​ ​8 breweries.​ ​You’ll​ ​learn​ ​about​ ​Michigan’s​ ​craft​ ​beer​ ​history​ ​and​ ​Kalamazoo’s​ ​place​ ​in​ ​its rebirth. Guests​ ​will​ ​also​ ​have​ ​the​ ​opportunity​ ​for​ ​production​ ​tours​ ​and​ ​meet-and-greets​ ​at breweries,​ ​when​ ​available.​ ​In​ ​addition​ ​to​ ​samples​ ​or​ ​a​ ​pint​ ​at​ ​each​ ​brewery,​ ​guests​ ​will also​ ​receive​ ​a​ ​goody​ ​bag​ ​that​ ​includes​ ​a​ ​stainless​ ​steel​ ​pint.​ ​Tour​ ​dates​ ​have​ ​unique origination​ ​locations​ ​and​ ​brewery​ ​stops.​ ​Please​ ​check​ ​the​ ​schedule​ ​for​ ​more​ ​details​ ​or contact​ ​us​ ​at​ ​john@westmibeertours.com 
 
Murder​ ​Mystery​ ​Dinner​ ​at​ ​Henderson​ ​Castle - November​ ​11,​ ​6​ ​p.m.​ ​-​ ​9 ​p.m. - Join​ ​us​ ​for​ ​dinner​ ​and​ ​a​ ​murder​ ​at​ ​our​ ​upscale​ ​Kalamazoo​ ​special​ ​event​ ​venue.​ ​Our murder​ ​mystery​ ​dinners​ ​are​ ​monthly​ ​events​ ​that​ ​attract​ ​guests​ ​who​ ​love​ ​a​ ​good​ ​mystery. Each​ ​murder​ ​mystery​ ​dinner​ ​features​ ​new​ ​characters​ ​and​ ​original​ ​plots​ ​set​ ​in​ ​the​ ​1920s and​ ​30s.​ ​To​ ​get​ ​the​ ​most​ ​out​ ​of​ ​your​ ​experience​ ​we​ ​highly​ ​encourage​ ​you​ ​to​ ​dress​ ​for the​ ​time​ ​period—although​ ​it’s​ ​not​ ​required. You’ll​ ​spend​ ​your​ ​evening​ ​socializing​ ​and​ ​deciphering​ ​clues​ ​with​ ​family​ ​and​ ​friends. Doors​ ​open​ ​at​ ​6 ​p.m. To​ ​outsiders,​ ​the​ ​event​ ​may​ ​seem​ ​nothing​ ​more​ ​than​ ​a​ ​glitzy​ ​dinner​ ​party,​ ​but​ ​you’ll know​ ​better.​ ​You​ ​may​ ​even​ ​be​ ​the​ ​murderer​ ​and​ ​not​ ​know​ ​it.​ ​Private​ ​murder​ ​mystery dinners​ ​are​ ​also​ ​available​ ​for​ ​birthdays,​ ​corporate​ ​events​ ​,​ ​or​ ​just​ ​a​ ​fun​ ​evening​ ​out​ ​with friends.​ ​However,​ ​we​ ​do​ ​require​ ​a​ ​minimum​ ​of​ ​20​ ​people​ ​for​ ​an​ ​intriguing​ ​murder mystery.​ ​Tickets​ ​cost​ ​$69​ ​per​ ​person,​ ​plus​ ​tax​ ​and​ ​gratuity.
 
Festival​ ​of​ ​Trees​ ​at​ ​Muskegon​ ​Museum​ ​of​ ​Art - The​ ​Muskegon​ ​Museum​ ​of​ ​Art’s​ ​13th​ ​annual​ ​Festival​ ​of​ ​Trees​ ​community​ ​holiday celebration​ ​runs​ ​Thursday,​ ​November​ ​16​ ​through​ ​Sunday,​ ​November​ ​26.  The​ ​Festival​ ​will​ ​be​ ​open​ ​daily​ ​11 a.m.​ -  ​5 p.m.,​ ​noon​ - ​5 p.m.​ ​on​ ​Sundays,​ ​and closed​ ​on​ ​Thanksgiving. Vintage​ ​Downtown​ ​Muskegon​ ​holiday​ ​city​ ​scenes​ ​will​ ​be​ ​the​ ​backdrop​ ​of​ ​this​ ​year’s event.​ ​​ ​Professionally​ ​designed​ ​themed​ ​trees​ ​and​ ​décor​ ​will​ ​set​ ​a​ ​festive​ ​holiday​ ​mood and​ ​will​ ​be​ ​available​ ​for​ ​purchase​ ​through​ ​silent​ ​auction​ ​over​ ​the​ ​10​ ​days​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Festival.  Call​ ​231-720-2580​ ​to​ ​purchase​ ​tickets​ ​or​ ​for​ ​more​ ​information. www.muskegonartmuseum.org 
 
SOUP'S​ ​ON​ ​at​ ​KRASL​ ​ART​ ​CENTER - November​ ​29​ - ​December​ ​1.  Looking​ ​for​ ​special​ ​holiday​ ​gifts​ ​and​ ​lunch​ ​all​ ​benefiting​ ​a​ ​great​ ​cause?​ ​Look​ ​no​ ​further! Join​ ​this​ ​annual​ ​event​ ​featuring​ ​delicious,​ ​locally-made​ ​soup,​ ​homemade​ ​desserts​ ​and beverages​ ​by​ ​Biggby;​ ​all​ ​for​ ​just​ ​$10.00​ ​per​ ​guest. Shop​ ​featured​ ​artist​ ​made​ ​gifts​ ​and​ ​one​ ​of​ ​a​ ​kind​ ​cards​ ​in​ ​The​ ​Shop​ ​and​ ​support​ ​the Clay​ ​Artist​ ​Guild​ ​by​ ​purchasing​ ​($10)​ ​a​ ​handmade​ ​bowl​ ​created​ ​in​ ​the​ ​Krasl​ ​Art​ ​Center’s own​ ​ceramic​ ​studio. Proceeds​ ​will​ ​help​ ​purchase​ ​a​ ​new​ ​kiln​ ​to​ ​benefit​ ​hundreds​ ​of​ ​students. Bring​ ​your​ ​friends​ ​along​ ​for​ ​lunch​ ​and​ ​shop​ ​early​ ​for​ ​the​ ​best​ ​selection 
 
For more information, please visit www.wmts.org

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories