West Michigan events to check out this May

Grand Rapids Treetop Adventure Park

Here are five events going on this month in West Michigan!

Grand Rapids Treetop Adventure Park Opening Day

The Grand Rapids Treetop Adventure Park, will reopen for the 2017 season on May 5th, 2017.

The Treetop Adventure Park is an exhilarating high ropes and zipline obstacle course set in one of the many beautiful forests Grand Rapids has to offer. The park is located right next to the Celebration Cinema IMAX theater off Beltline and Knapp road in NE Grand Rapids.

An Adventure Park is a combination of suspended obstacles above the forest floor like bridges, cargo nets, swinging logs, rings, skateboards and ziplines. The courses range in difficulty from ridiculously easy to very difficult. The Junior Park offers four, five, and six year olds the chance to climb like a squirrel. The most difficult courses will give anyone an unusual workout experience that will work you better than any run or cross-fit experience.

The park is open to anyone from the ages of four and up.

The park will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until June 18 when the park will be open seven days a week.

Herman's Boy Grillapolloza

Herman’s Boy in Rockford will be hosting its 11th annual Grillapalooza event on Sunday, May 7th from 10am to 4pm.

The event features the Big Green Egg and will feature samples, grilling tips, kid’s activities, and more.

Grillapalooza will feature 8 Big Green Eggs cooking unique foods, samples from the grill, and tips on how to become the King of the Grill.

There will also be bbq sauces, rubs, and seasonings on display, along with grilling cookware, utensils, and gadgets.

This is a great day to come and ask questions, get new recipes, and chat everything bbq.

The event is family friendly and will have kid’s activities and an old fashioned organ grinder for entertainment.

There is no charge or tickets necessary, so stop by on Saturday, May 7 th for a day of fun and great food.

Rock the Coast Music Festival

Rock The Coast is a two day festival, focused on the best in Christian music, but also including great food, fellowship and family fun!

In addition to our two full days, there will be a late night acoustic set. The venue is an up close and personal experience with one of the acts of the day.

Friday May 19, 2017 – Saturday May 20, 2017

Ottawa County Fairgrounds, Holland

Headliners are Crowder and Hillsong Young & Free

Kids 5 and under are free!

There are 160 campsites at Ottawa County Fairgrounds. We also offer RV parking

West Michigan History Presentation

Promoting Michigan for 100 Years: A History of the West Michigan Tourist Association

Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 7:00 pm

Grand Rapids Public Library: Main Library – 111 Library St NE

The West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA) was founded in Grand Rapids in 1917. Established as a non-profit organization based on membership, it was the first grass-roots tourist association in the country.

At the time, the tourist industry was in its infancy. Although railroad lines, steamship companies, and various hotels and resorts promoted the region they served, there was no concerted effort to boost the tourism advantages of the state.

With strong leadership and committed members of WMTA, tourism has grown into one of Michigan's leading industries.

Author and historian M. Christine Byron of Vintage Views will feature some of the noteworthy efforts to advertise and promote our state over the last 100 years.

West Michigan’s 100th Anniversary Scavenger Hunt

Think you know all about West Michigan? Looking for inspiration for your summer travels?

Check out our 100th Anniversary Scavenger Hunt for a ready-to-go list of 100 of the best things in West Michigan.

Visit these places and snap a photo of yourself there to win!

Hunters who visit at least 50 of these places will win a free copy of 100 Years of Carefree Days in West Michigan and be entered for the grand prize overnight package from Boyne Resorts!

Download the West Michigan Scavenger Hunt PDF

How to submit your entries: Take photos of yourself at any of the places on the list. Build a photo album on Facebook named “West Michigan Scavenger Hunt” and share it on our Facebook Page (West Michigan) with the hashtag #100HuntWestMI. Include the number of each entry in the photo caption. Make sure the privacy settings on the album are set to “public” so we can see your great photos! Tag photos with #100HuntWestMI throughout the year for a chance to be featured on our social media. We will review submissions once per week and message winners to obtain the address to mail their prize book to.



For more information: www.wmta.org

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV