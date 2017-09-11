West Michigan singers travel to Chicago for American Idol auditions

The search for the next American Idol is underway! The show, which will be returning to television on ABC, is holding auditions across the country.

Today they're in Chicago and we sent five local hopefuls to audition to see if they can land a spot on the show. Our Jennifer Pascua is there with them and will be introducing us to them all this week.

The first finalist is Lilly Sportell from Grand Haven, MI. She's actually celebrating her birthday at the tryouts.

