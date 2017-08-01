West Michigan Tourist Association events in August

Woofstock

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Here are five events to check out this August in West Michigan:

Kalamazoo Ribfest

Aug. 3 through 6 in Kalamazoo at Arcadia Creek Festival Place

Three days of delicious ribs from national and local vendors, live music featuring national headliners, and all for a great cause--- to support the Arc Community Advocates.

This year, we've added 2 new rib vendors to the lineup and we'll have great entertainment from Grand Funk Railroad (Friday), Rev Run from Run DMC (Saturday), and Union Guns (Thursday), along with tons of other local bands!

Admission is free before 4 p.m. each day, or you can go all in for the VIP tickets with special seating, food & drink tickets, & skip-the-line entry.

Tickets are on sale now at www.kalamazooribfest.com!

WoofStock 2017, Charlevoix

Aug. 5, the Charlevoix Area Humane Society will host their fourth annual WoofStock music and pet festival. The day will be a full day event to celebrate a wide variety of music to support the North West Michigan Region and the animals we love.

This festive fundraiser will be held at the facility and grounds of the beautiful Mackinaw Trail Winery on 131 just south of Petoskey Michigan.

There will be 8-10 bands performing during the day and early evening on 3 stages, an open mic stage, and activities, with three headline acts at 1:00, 4:00 and later in the evening on the main stage.

There will also be animal agility demonstrations, Dog Pulling competitions, pet contest, Dachshund Derby, and more, for a full pet friendly day!

Food, craft and pet related vendors will have the opportunity to sell and show off their products and services. Mackinaw Trails Winery will provide Beer and Wine Sales during the event.

In addition there will be a great silent Auction on hand with a wide variety of great items to help support the CAHS mission.

Walk the Beat Music Festival

Saturday, Aug. 19 in Grand Haven.

Walk the Beat is a non-profit organization that funds, organizes and sponsors events and programs that benefit the Grand Haven community through music.

Some examples include giving young musicians a platform to showcase and develop their skills, repairing and donating instruments, and putting on educational seminars

Our annual fundraising event is held in Grand Haven, MI, which doubles as an end-of-summer festival that showcases local talent. It's the best party in Grand Haven!

The main Walk the Beat event hosts dozens of artists from all over the state in local business' and venues, where participants can literally "walk the beat" from show to show and enter a series of giveaways along the way.

It's the perfect way to expose emerging musicians, as well as support local business in a big end-of-the-summer party!

Annual Harvest Party at Round Barn Winery

We’re ready to party! How about you? Join us for our largest and longest running party: The 25th Annual Harvest Party!

Aug. 19 & 20 at Round Barn Winery in Baroda

This two-day event has a stellar music line up, grape stomping, and bounce houses, making it loads of fun for the whole family!

Enjoy sipping on wine, craft beer, specialty cocktails, or sangria! Come celebrate 25 years of harvest with us!

Interested in experiencing a tasting? Order a wine flight to create your own tasting, or have your own tasting consultant walk you through your samples.

$5 cover per person (cover is included with the purchase of a flight or elevated tasting).

Lawn chairs and umbrellas/tents for shade are encouraged, however, outside food and drink are not permitted.

Breakaway Music Festival

Aug. 25 and 26 in Grand Rapids.

Featuring a well-curated musical lineup of national and local artists, local vendors and food trucks, and more, Breakaway is your release from the everyday life. Join us for an unforgettable weekend as you dance and sing-along to your favorite artists with thousands of your closest friends.

Featuring over 15 internationally recognized, regionally known, and local artists, Breakaway has someone to fill anyone's musical tastes. This year: Zedd, Travis Scott, & Jon Bellion.

Breakaway Michigan features a Main Stage, hosting some of the world's biggest artists and producers, as well as a Silent Disco, carefully curated to feature some of the city and region's best up-and-coming DJs.

Belknap Park is a multi-purpose park undergoing a temporary transformation into the largest outdoor concert venue in West Michigan. Located one-mile from the City Center, the natural amphitheatre features panoramic views of Grand Rapids.

For more information on all of these events, please visit www.wmta.org.

