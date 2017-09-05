West Michigan Tourist Association's top events for September

Dark Horse

WEST MICHIGAN - See the West Michigan Tourist Association's top events going on this September!

Michigan Irish Music Festival

September 14 - 17

3 Full Festival Days and a Thursday Pub Preview Party!

Don't Miss the EARLY IN FREE Friday from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. sponsored by Family Financial Credit Union!

Featuring live Irish entertainment daily under five large covered stages, from traditional Irish and folk music to contemporary Celtic rock to storytelling and Irish dance.

Join us in The Pub for a traditional Irish beverage, live music or watch a football game on our big screen tv's in the Pub. The Celtic Kitchen features traditional Irish Food as well as outstanding Festival favorites found in the Food Court.

Activities for all ages including Cultural Offerings on the Galway Stage, performances on the Dance Stage, crafts and fun in Wee Ones' Area, and shopping in the Irish Market and Irish Store.

Returning this year are the Tea Room, Highland Games, Whiskey Snug, Craft Beer Tavern and Celtic Canines.

Heritage Landing is located at 701 Shoreline Drive in downtown Muskegon MI 49440. The Festival entrance is at the intersection of Seventh and Shoreline Drive.

Marji Gesick 100-Mile Bike Race

A 100-mile mountain race adventure taking participants from Marquette to Ishpeming, Michigan.

The main events are without question the 100-Mile Mountain Bike Race and the 100-Mile Ultra Run. But equally as daunting, for those who are not interested in 100-Miles of anything, we offer a 50-Mile Mountain Bike Race and 50-Mile Ultra Run. Each event is an extreme test of one’s endurance and grit. Winners will receive $1.00.

Join us in the Celebration Zone near the Finish Line from 12 - 9 p.m. We will feature beer from Cognition Brewery, Food Trucks, and Live Music. Vendors will also be on site, including Salsa Bikes, showcasing their 2018 Lineup. Awards and Podium times TBD.

Cadillac Craft Beer Festival

Saturday, September 23 at 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Established in 2009, the Cadillac Craft Beer Festival has grown leaps and bounds to include the best in local libations, food & music.

This year is expected to be the best yet with expansions in nearly every aspect of our celebration.

There is something for everyone, so come enjoy our newly renovated Plaza area and City Park at the Cadillac Commons with your friends.

You will find the best in Michigan Beer & Cider along with our annual Homebrew Competition, Tailgate & Yard Games, Food & Retail Vendors, commemorative pint glasses and special VIP packages for our Beer Geeks!

Buy tickets online early, as supplies are limited.

B-The Underwater Bubble Show

The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022

Escape with Mr. B to an enchanted universe of joy and freedom inhabited by seahorses, starfish, mermaids, and other magical creatures – the colorful underwater world of Bubblelandia.

Inspired by Cirque du Soleil, B – THE UNDERWATER BUBBLE SHOW is a lavish spectacle of dance, puppetry, juggling, contortionism, and magic blended with cutting-edge laser technology, snow cannons, soap bubble tornadoes, and optical illusions.

It’s an unforgettable interactive experience that will captivate adults and children alike.

Marshall Skeleton Fest

The rib-tickling excitement begins September 30 with two amazing events; the Marshall Skeleton Fest Kick-Off Party and the Marshall Pub & Grub Crawl.

First, grab the kids and head downtown to the family-friendly Marshall Skeleton Fest Kick-Off Party from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. You will be dancing in the street to the live music of The EcoLimes as they play such favorites as Monster Mash, Thriller and Bad to the Bone. The fun continues with balloon animals and creations made by “Scoop the Balloonatic” and face-painting. Treat yourself to mouth-watering treats from food vendors. Stroll through downtown and take selfies with the 28, 5-foot tall “humorous” skeletons; have your pulse checked by the skeleton doctor, hang out with a coffee drinking skeleton, or play a game of Twister with a skeleton.

The excitement continues into Saturday evening with the Marshall Pub & Grub Crawl from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Start at Dark Horse Brewery and pick up your souvenir Skeleton Fest beer glass, which will be your ticket to discounts on delicious appetizer and drink specials at numerous bars and restaurants in the skeleton-decorated downtown area. Dark Horse also will feature a frighteningly tasty Skeleton Fest brew.

Skeleton Fest and Pub & Grub Crawl t-shirts (glow in the dark) are available for purchase at the Marshall Welcome Center located at 323 W. Michigan Ave.

